Planet Home Living Nears Completion of New Homes Walking Distance to The Triangle in Costa Mesa
"The interest list is growing rapidly as VITAE nears completion in such a highly desirable location with a fantastic walkability score," said Planet Home Living CEO Michael Marini. "We are currently offering 'by appointment only' tours for those on our interest list prior to our grand opening early this summer."
VITAE is a community of detached, single-family residences. With no shared walls, the homes provide light and ventilation on all four sides and strike an ideal balance for home buyers who seek spacious, eco-friendly living that is easy to care for and close to where they work and play. The location, within a short walking distance to The Triangle in Costa Mesa, puts owners in the heart of Costa Mesa'score, within two miles of the ocean, and centrally located among beautiful beaches, premier entertainment, restaurants, famed Fashion Island and world-renowned South Coast Plaza. As for schools, UC Irvine, Orange Coast College, Coastline Community College, Vanguard University, and Whittier Law School have their campuses nearby. Freeway access is less than a mile away.
The two and three-level homes offer 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and approximately 1,620 to 1,700 square feet of living space with an attached, private two-car garage. The homes also have flexible space that can be used an entertainment room, a home office, gym or art studio, a reading nook, craft space or 'man cave.' "The innovative floorplans emphasize indoor-outdoor living and provide private yards with upper-level decks to enhance the indoor-outdoor relationship,"
"With Vitae, you will see we have made a departure from the typical box-on-box design seen most recently going up around Costa Mesa. Instead, we have focused on mixing in both two- and three-story homes with attractive, pitched roofs and, most importantly, ground-floor main living where new homeowners can enjoy private, outdoor yards easily accessible right off their main kitchen and family rooms," said Marini.
VITAE's architecture maintains a modern flair with clean lines, simple forms and attention to detail. Standout design elements include warm, contemporary colors with stucco exteriors, traditional lapped siding and oversized windows to create sophisticated exteriors. "The homes are very striking and blend the contemporary with traditional architectural elements. Gable end roof lines are emphasized with a framework that brings attention to the geometry of the house," said Scales. "The 20 homes maximize their square footage with open kitchen and living spaces and indoor-outdoor experiences."
A leader in small lot home design, KTGY has designed approximately 150 small lot homes for Planet Home Living including 10 contemporary-
"Planet Home Living is a forward-thinking builder that understands the complexities of urban infill development and contextual design principles as well as the needs and lifestyles of today's buyers who want to own a single-family home but also live in an urban, amenity-rich walkable and established neighborhood,"
VITAE is located at 531 Bernard Street in Costa Mesa (with a future address of 1940 Vitae Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627). To sign up for VITAE's interest list and receive updates or to set an appointment for a VIP tour, see www.planethomeliving.com/
About Planet Home Living
Founded in 2007, Planet Home Living is a full-service real estate building and development company that is dedicated to the creation of unparalleled living environments. From conception to exit, Planet Home Living remains focused on the complete development of a project, which includes strategic acquisition, distressed workouts, land entitlement, design, bidding, construction and sales. Planet Home Living's passion is for environmental architecture that will stand the test of time. www.planethomeliving.com
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Visit www.ktgy.com
