Bridge Communications Announces New Microsoft Office 365 Integration with Cisco CallManager (& CUCM)
"Our customers have asked us to extend our LICC solution from on-premises deployments to cloud homed users as they embrace the cloud and Microsoft Office 365. With the Boss-Admin Executive Console, users who are homed in the cloud can now take advantage of our LICC features. This new capability combines Cisco line state visibility in Skype for Business along with an integrated 'click to dial' feature for Cisco phones," says Doug Routledge, Head of Development for Bridge Communications. "Our approach does not rely on RCC and is less complicated to deploy and support than Cisco's' CUCILYNC," Routledge said.
"Bridge Communications continually works with our reseller channel and customers to create innovative solutions to increase ROI, improve the Skype for Business user experience, and reduce operational costs," Said Gary Manske, Head of Sales & Marketing for Bridge Communications.
The Bridge Operator Console for Skype for Business is "Certified for Skype for Business" and is a scalable solution with integrations such as Microsoft Exchange Calendar, Group Messaging, and Healthcare. Customers from Small Business to the largest Fortune 100 Enterprises find the Bridge Operator Console easy to use and provides features beyond the traditional capabilities offered in legacy PBX attendant consoles.
"We are pleased to see Bridge Communications' commitment to Microsoft," said James Skay, senior product marketing manager, Skype for Business Developer Platform, Microsoft Corp. "With this new capability, Bridge Communications continues to bring innovative solutions to our customers using Skype for Business and Microsoft Office 365."
Bridge Communications, a Microsoft Silver Application Development Partner, is headquartered in Fargo, ND. Founded in 2006, Bridge Communications has over 24,000 global deployments of the feature rich, scalable Attendant/Operator Console and related solutions for Microsoft and Cisco platforms. Bridge Communications philosophy is simple; Listen to customers and develop world class solutions that exceed their business needs. Visit http://www.bridgeoc.com for more information.
