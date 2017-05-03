 
News By Tag
* Healthcare
* Beauty
* #basharashop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Abu Dhabi
  Abu Dhabi
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


Jointa, a unique solution for ostheoarthritis and other joints-related issue

 
 
GlowRadiance JOINTA 2
GlowRadiance JOINTA 2
ABU DHABI, UAE - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact   Abhilash

Telephone   +971 52 6471910

Email   abhi@dermahealth.net

Website   GlowRadianceme.com/jointa

Jointa, a unique solution for ostheoarthritis and other joints-related issue

A double mechanism of action in one revolutionary powder

GlowRadiance is at the forefront of skincare and healthcare innovations. GlowRadiance proposes different topical and oral solutions for a wide range of concerns.

For Healthcare, GlowRadiance is focusing on specific concerns such as low metabolism through MYO, UTI through Cran and weight gain need through gainer. Finally, the most unique product within the healthcare range is Jointa

Jointa is a powder with a very revolutionary formulation that helps user reduce any type of joint pain and in the same time, stimulates cartilage tissue regeneration. The first mechanism of action which attacks joint pain is the result of the Pycnogenol. This latter is an extract of the pine bark and helps reducing and calming pain. The second mechanism of action which support the cartilage comes from the Fortigel. This very special ingredients is a type of protein which is absorbed deeply in the cartilage tissue to strengthen and heal the joints.

Jointa is available in major UAE pharmacies and is recognized and supported by doctors and pharmacists across the country.

The kit will be available in most of the UAE pharmacies and online, exclusively on BasharaShop.com.

www.GlowRadianceme.com/Jointa

http://www.glowradianceme.com/jointa/

End
Source:
Email:***@dermahealth.net Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare, Beauty, #basharashop
Industry:Health
Location:Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share