Level Homes Hires Rob Rudloff as Director of Land Development

 
 
Rob Rudloff, Director of Land Development for Level Homes' Triangle Division
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Ric Rojas, President of Level Homes, is pleased to announce that Rob Rudloff has been hired as Director of Land Development for the Triangle Division.

In his role as the Director of Land Development, Rudloff will manage due diligence, entitlements, construction, and bond release for the company.  Additionally, he will collaborate with the sales and construction teams to help ensure all Level Homes' communities create a positive experience for customers.

A graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in Landscape Architecture, Rudloff has 13 years of experience in land development within the homebuilding industry in addition to a landscape architecture background.

"Rob is such a great addition to the Level Homes team," says Rojas. "I am confident that with his industry knowledge he will bring Level Homes into the forefront of the homebuilding industry as our new Director of Land Development."

About Level Homes

Founded in 2000, Level Homes builds homes in the Raleigh, North Carolina area as well as Baton Rouge and other leading markets in Louisiana. In 2015, Level Homes was recognized as a Top 200 Builder in the nation and named to the list of Next 100 Fastest Growing Builders in the United States by Builder Magazine. To learn more about Level Homes, its award-winning new homes and communities, and the firm's unique approach to building "Life. Style. Home." visit www.LevelHomesLifestyle.com.

Level Homes
***@constructivemarketing.net
Level Homes, Land Development, New Home Construction
Real Estate
Chapel Hill - North Carolina - United States
