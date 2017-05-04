Samsung Electronics Levant & BCI Launch the New Galaxy S8 and S8+

The Galaxy S8 Delivers Stunning Infinity Display, Connected Ecosystem of Services and an Intelligent Interface

-- Samsung Electronics Levant& BCI; Samsung's mobile authorized distributor in Jordan, celebrated the launch of its new smartphone GALAXY S8 in the Jordanian market in an event held recently at the Four Seasons Amman Hotel.Samsung Electronics Levant introduced the new Galaxy S8; a smartphone that pushes the boundaries of traditional smartphones with its seamless hardware design and a variety of new service offerings. With the launch of multiple services and apps, as well as a stunning Infinity Display for an immersive viewing experience, the Galaxy S8 brings a new level of functionality and convenience, ushering in a galaxy of new possibilities.Mr. Changsup Lee, Samsung Electronics Levant President welcomed the attendees and expressed his pride with the new addition to the GALAXY S series by saying: "The new Samsung GALAXY S8 ushers in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening up new ways to experience the world, the Galaxy S8 is our testament to regaining your trust; our loyal customers, by redefining what's possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung's smartphone legacy."Mr. Fadi Baransi, Deputy CEO of BCI highlighted the partnership with Samsung Electronics Levant and what the new GALAXY S8 achieves in the Jordanian market by saying: "Samsung continues its innovation that showcases its leading position in the smartphone market. The new GALAXY S8 is not only a new leap in its series, it brings harmony among Samsung phones, while the new additions bring new ways for consumers to interact with their various devices to achieve more"."Being here in this event, represents our deep rooted partnership with Samsung since the debut of the first GALAXY S smartphone which has become the most popular smartphones series", Mr. Baransi continued.The Galaxy S8 builds on Samsung's heritage of creating stunning designs and functional devices. Available in 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+, the Infinity Display and bezel-less design form a smooth, continuous surface with no buttons or harsh angles. The result is a truly immersive viewing experience without distractions and makes multi-tasking more convenient. The Galaxy S8's compact design enables comfortable one-handed operation and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both the front and back for durability and a high-quality finish.In addition to the new design innovations, Samsung continues to deliver cutting-edge technology including an advanced camera, enhanced performance and more to the devices that users love, including:The Galaxy S8 is equipped with an advanced8MP F1.7 Smart autofocusfront camera and 12MP F1.7 Dual Pixel rear camera for the best low-light, zoom and anti-blur photos with enhanced image processing.Packing powerful performance and connectivity, the Galaxy S8 features the industry's first 10nm processor, enabling heightened speed and efficiency. It is also gigabit LTE and gigabit Wi-Fi ready with support for up to 1 Gbps so users can quickly download files, regardless of the file size.As the world's first mobile device certified by the UHD Alliance as MOBILE HDR PREMIUM, Galaxy S8 lets you see the same vibrant colors and contrasts that the filmmakers intended while watching your favorite shows. In addition, the Galaxy S8 offers next-level gaming experiences with vivid and superior graphic technology, as well as Game Pack, featuring top game titles, including select titles supported by the Vulkan API.The Galaxy S8 is built on Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform. In addition, the Galaxy S8 will offer a wide selection of biometric technologies including a fingerprint scanner, iris scanner and facial recognition so users can select a secure biometric authentication method that works best for them.The Galaxy S8 will also come with the foundational Galaxy features that our customers have come to love, including: IP68 water and dust resistance, MicroSD support up to 256GB, Always-on display and Fast and wireless charging capabilities.Bixby is an intelligent interface that will help users get more out of their phone.With the new Bixby button, you will be able to conveniently access Bixby and navigate through services and apps with simple voice, touch and text commands. At launch, Bixby's Voice function will integrate with severalSamsung native apps and features including Camera, Contacts, Gallery, Messages and Settings, with the plan to expand its capabilities to include more Samsung and third-party apps in the near future. Contextual awareness capabilities enable Bixby to offer personalized help based on what it continues to learn about the user's interests, situation and location.Users can also shop, search for images and get details about nearby places with Bixby's image recognition technology. As the Bixby ecosystemgrows, it will connect across devices, apps and services as a ubiquitous interface, and open up new experiences and scenarios to simplify life.The Galaxy S8 unlocks the, powered by Oculus. Enabling convenient one-handed control and navigation, the controller provides better motion interaction when accessing interactive VR content. The Galaxy S8 will also connect to the newto create 4K 360-degree videos and 15MP photos.Leveraging the processing power of the Galaxy S8 for enhanced productivity,is a unique solution that transforms your smartphone into a desktop by providing a secure desktop-like experience. With Samsung DeX, users can easily display and edit data from their phone, making working from a smartphone faster and smarter.In addition, as more IoT devices enter the market and the connected network becomes more complex,simplifies smart device management. With Samsung Connect, users can easily activate IoT-enabled devices through a quick three-step configuration process and manage all connected devices through one integrated app.