Are You Looking 2, 3 BHK in Kolkata? Merlin Developer Launched New Projects Merlin The One

KOLKATA, India - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Engage in pure bliss at this upcoming residential project called Merlin the one. Located in Tolly gunge Kolkata, this property is every bit a themed resort, as it is a lavish home enclave. The location is the heart of IT hub and financial district, so that says all about the elite nature of its address.

Merlin the one Kolkata is a fine and majestic zone that has the likes of 3 towers named after the sun, containing homes in gold and platinum categories. The formats of the homes here are 2 and 3 BHK apartments. These homes have lavish interiors and grand layouts that spread in a range from 607 to 1459 sq. ft. of impressive vastness. The platinum homes have grand terraces too. There are 398 apartments in all, with each tower rising

Inside the campus are well-laid features for a feeling of grandness everywhere. There is a natural nala with natural rock-scaping running right through the campus. Then there is 60000 sq. ft., of a grand club house being developed here. Despite this, the campus is 76% open and there is 1.85 acres of central greens here. Sit-out zones for seniors, kids' playground for the young ones, jogging tracks, paved walkways, manicured lawns, solar fencing compound wall, sprits centres, and relaxation zones – all present here!

The Merlin the one Price is well deserved and sure affordable for you and your family, it will be in your budget, if you are looking a luxury apartment but cost of that flat is to much so it can be heavy on your wallet, then it would be a best option for you.

Life is a joyride here atthis apartment. On the radar of discerning buyers and keen investors, this is going to be worth watching out for!

For More Info & Query:
Call Us: +91 9873482672
Website: http://www.merlintheone.co.in/

Simran Kaur
9873482672
***@gmail.com
