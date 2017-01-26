News By Tag
Adani Samsara Residential Apartment in Gurgaon Sector 60
Adani Samsara is an exclusive new set of apartments coming up in Gurgaon, built by the prestigious Adani group that has many fine apartments all over India like Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and many more.
The club-house here is quite a new way to meet friends and share sweet talks under the sun, or even party and dance together. Who knows- you may just meet your best friend for life! Then you can also relax by the great swimming pool, where the blue water will be enough to charm and entice you into taking a dip into the cool and refreshing water where you can make it a habit to stay fit by swimming in the warm summertime, here at Adani Samsara Gurgaon.
The gym could be an alternative to exercise during the winter with its expert equipment. The buildings will have basements and terraces as well, and if you are a golf lover, relax and relish the nine-hole golf course here. The theatre, open spaces, 24/7 security, kids play area, power backup are other good facilities.
The location is also impressive- near Ireo Skyon, the airport is 22 kilometres away and the Sikanderpur Metro Station is quite nearby as well. It is also close to NH-8, and the Adani Group has partnered with the reputed Brahma Group to create this comfortable life.
Adani Samsara price can be asked on request, and will surely be quite affordable.Thus, these apartments really do have the amenities, facilities and the location for a good society and so, come and see your new home today!
For more information
Call: +91 9953592948
Visit: http://www.adanisamsaragurgaon.co.in/
Media Contact
Nisha Lambha
09953592848
***@gmail.com
