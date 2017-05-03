News By Tag
World-leading data security certification presented to London IT support company
ISO 27001 is an internationally-
Conosco New Business Manager Simon Ellis was smiling from ear-to-ear as he shook hands with Shahm Barhom, UK Operations Director at BSI. Simon says: "It was an exciting day for Conosco to collect our ISO 27001:2013 certification. It's something we've been working towards for a long time and I'm thrilled that we can now boast this internationally recognised information security excellence."
As part of their commitment to delivering service excellence and maintaining their position as an industry-leaders, Conosco now officially subscribe to the global best practices for an information security management system. This means that Conosco is following information security best practice when dealing with internal and client information.
According to a UK government survey published in April, 46% of British businesses experienced a cyber attack or breach over the last year.
"When it comes to information security, companies simply cannot be too careful," says Hylton Stewart, Conosco's Senior Cybersecurity & Support Engineer. "As a company, it's important for us to achieve and demonstrate the highest standards when it comes to the reliability and security of our processes and technology. Our ISO 27001:2013 certification provides our clients with the confidence that their information is being protected in accordance with an internationally-
Conosco MD Max Mlinaric adds: "Conosco strives to exceed expectations and to be leaders in the IT industry. Our third-party recognition and certification shows our investment in meeting industry standards gives our clients and future clients a sense of confidence and reassurance."
Shahm Barhom, UK Operations Director at BSI said: "In today's digital world, it's becoming more vital for organizations to safeguard sensitive data. By gaining certification to ISO 27001, Conosco has demonstrated that it has a robust information security management system in place, helping to increase its resilience."
About Conosco:
Conosco provides outsourced IT support, service and strategy to UK-based businesses. The company prides itself as a leader in the revolution of IT, in which IT support needs to meet businesses intelligence. Conosco believe that IT belongs in the boardroom, and all services are delivered with business goals in mind.
www.conosco.com (http://www.conos.com)
