Conosco protects clients and company with Darktrace AI

-- UK-based IT company Conosco became a Darktrace partner in 2017, reselling this innovative, industry-leading product as part of the company's security capability. Now, Conosco is happy to announce that they too will become Darktrace clients, joining the likes of eBay, International Baccalaureate, Church of England and Virgin Trains.Conosco will be rolling out the technology across its global offices from April.What is Darktrace?Darktrace is the world's leading machine learning company for cybersecurity. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to automatically detect and take action against cyber-threats within all types of networks. The Enterprise Immune System is the world's only AI technology of its kind, capable of detecting and fighting against in-progress threats in real time.Powered by machine learning and AI algorithms, the software learns from the experience of analysing vast amounts of data by itself, without human intervention. It can learn the normal 'patterns of life' for every device and user, and use this understanding to detect and fight back against cyber-attacks in real time. It can also use probabilistic mathematics to determine the likelihood of an attack occurring.Conosco CEO Anders Reeves says: "The strategic implementation of the Darktrace Enterprise Immune System for Conosco serves to further strengthen our cyber-defences;the benefits of which ripple out to our clients' infrastructures and provides us with a game-changing competitive advantage. Conosco's managed IT services continue to lead the market and drive exceptional value for our clients through our adoption of Darktrace's enterprise-grade technology."Darktrace is racking up an impressive list of awards, one of which was being named one of Fast Company's 50 'World's Most Innovative Companies' of 2018, alongside Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Instagram. Darktrace was the only cybersecurity company on the list, and ranked third in the 'Artificial Intelligence' category. Conosco has also achieved international recognition, being named one of the 'Top 100 MSPs in the World' in the 2018 CloudTango awards. Together, these companies form a powerful partnership, working to bring transformative technology to the ever-evolving challenge of cybersecurity.