SparkLAN Launches WUBQ-159ACN(BT) 802.11ac Dual Band WiFi + Bluetooth Combo USB module

11ac Wireless USB Module Enables Wi-Fi Connection for High Throughput Networking and Multimedia Applications

-- SparkLAN Communications, Inc., an embedded wireless M2M (machine to machine) networking solution provider, introduces 802.11ac Dual-Band wireless with Bluetooth combo USB module for high throughput networking and multimedia applications.SparkLAN launches WUBQ-159ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2.4GHz + 5GHz USB module ,embedded with Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377-7 chipset. It supports 1T1R with RX diversity (Support Wi-Fi/BT co-existence)technology, which runs up to 433Mbps and 1~3Mbps EDR for BT, provides higher throughput performance, reliability and range. The WUBQ-159ACN(BT) supports 20/40/80MHz and 256-QAM to maximize bandwidth efficiency.Adopting the latest 802.11ac solution, WUBQ-159ACN(BT) is ideal for high throughput networking and multimedia applications that requires better WiFi performance. WUBQ-159ACN(BT) is a single-die wireless local area network (WLAN) and Bluetooth combination solution to support 1 × 1 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WLAN standards and Bluetooth 4.1 + HS, designed to deliver superior integration of WLAN/Bluetooth and low-energy technology.Suitable Applications include medical devices, security systems, 3D printer, vedio streaming, PoS, digital signs, gaming machine, Medical equipment, industrial tablet PC's, handheld devices, thin client devices, and many more.● Standard: 802.11ac/a/b/g/n● Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377-7● Antenna: Printed antenna or 1 x U.FL connectors (optional), 1T1R● Data Rates: allows link speeds up to 433Mbps.● Support WLAN / BT co-existence● Support Win7/8.1/10Founded in 2002, SparkLAN is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers. Our product mix covers wireless embedded modules, and wireless networking devices, offering a comprehensive line of solutions for M2M connectivity in the highest growing broadband communication application. For more information, please visit http://www.sparklan.com