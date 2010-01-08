News By Tag
SparkLAN Launches WUBQ-159ACN(BT) 802.11ac Dual Band WiFi + Bluetooth Combo USB module
11ac Wireless USB Module Enables Wi-Fi Connection for High Throughput Networking and Multimedia Applications
SparkLAN launches WUBQ-159ACN(
Adopting the latest 802.11ac solution, WUBQ-159ACN(
Suitable Applications include medical devices, security systems, 3D printer, vedio streaming, PoS, digital signs, gaming machine, Medical equipment, industrial tablet PC's, handheld devices, thin client devices, and many more.
Key Features:
● Standard: 802.11ac/a/b/
● Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377-7
● Antenna: Printed antenna or 1 x U.FL connectors (optional), 1T1R
● Data Rates: allows link speeds up to 433Mbps.
● Support WLAN / BT co-existence
● Support Win7/8.1/10
Company Information
Founded in 2002, SparkLAN is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers. Our product mix covers wireless embedded modules, and wireless networking devices, offering a comprehensive line of solutions for M2M connectivity in the highest growing broadband communication application. For more information, please visit http://www.sparklan.com
Contact
Marketing Group
marketing@sparklan.com
