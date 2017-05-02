News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Self-Love, the Untold Blessing of Recovery"
Join us on The Been There Done That Show Saturday 6pm streaming live on the internet www.beentheredonethatshow.com You Don't want miss this show !
She is a natural born leader and teacher and believes it's her mission in life to guide women to find their own truths and cultivate a relationship with self and their Creator. Her vision is to empower women by guiding them through their own transformation process, and that can be through Recovery, or any type of life change. She gives freely of her time and resources with her coaching or any one that comes asking for help by providing free or low cost resources.
In 2017 she has had two sold out workshops, and several 1:1 coaching clients. Her most recent accomplishment is her Online Group Coaching; Self-Love School was sold out within a week of the first offering. It has been going on since the beginning of April and the women in her Online Class are transforming into their best selves!
In her free time, she enjoys road trips, meditation, reading, yoga, exercise and writing and spending time with loved ones. She has taken up hiking the last few years and is still a beginner, but absolutely loves it. Her main passion in life is to be of service to others, especially other women.
Kelee Love, is a Spiritual Teacher/Student, as well as Life Coach/Mentor. My passion is to help other women TRANSFORM their lives through the use of Practical Universal Spiritual Principles. She helps her clients discover the core beliefs that have been keeping them stuck and provide tools and skills in order to successfully face their life problems. During the live broadcast, of The Been There Done That Showwww.beentheredonethatshow.com Kelee will explre the topic of "Self-Love, the Untold Blessing of Recovery" This is a show you don't want to miss. Call in at (718) 766-4707, ask Kelee a question, or make a comment on the topic. Join us Saturday May 13, 2017 6pm steaming live on the internet. Be a voice of Recovery!
Contact
Kelee Love Transformation Life Coach
***@keleelove.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse