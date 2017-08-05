 
Uncover the Emotional Pain that Fuels Addictions

It's no accident, but rather divine timing that Lisa has written this book now when so many have unanswered questions. By simply reading a prayer, every page of this book can transform you almost effortlessly from where you are to where you feel love
 
 
MIDVALE, Utah - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- When Lisa Barnett wrote The Infinite Wisdom of the Akashic Records, she knew that she had an instant success on her hands. Rocketing to bestseller, it helped people to understand that there is a universal archive of our infinite soul's journey through the millennia and the dimensions. Furthermore, it can be accessed to understand and help course-correct in this lifetime. Barnett, the internationally renowned founder of the Akashic Knowing School of Wisdom, has been teaching people how to connect with the Akashic Masters for many years. But she also spent 10 years as a prayer practitioner at the Golden Gate Center for Spiritual Living in the San Francisco Bay Area, guiding people to the right prayers to seek intervention for specific issues in their lives. So, was it any surprise when the Akashic Beings of Light metaphoricallytapped Barnett on the shoulder and asked her to bring forth a series of powerful, Source-imbued prayers that help people turn their lives around?
Indeed they did! And that's how From Questioning to Knowing: 73 Prayers to Transform Your Life was born.

What They Are Saying About "From Questioning to Knowing" It's no accident, but rather divine timing, that Lisa has written this book now when so many have unanswered questions. By simply reading a prayer, every page of this book can transform you almost effortlessly from where you are to where you feel loved and supported. Join us on The Been There Done That Show Saturday 8-12-17 at 6pm mst as we talk with Lisa, call into the show and ask a question or make a comment at 718 766 4707

Social Media

· Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/groups/AkashicSchoolofWisdom/

· Twitter: https://twitter.com/AkashicKnowing

