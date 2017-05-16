 
Industry News





Leonard Perlmutter, The Heart and Science of Yoga

Guest on The Been There Done That Show streaming live at www.beentheredonethatshow.com
 
 
Leonard Perlmutter
Leonard Perlmutter
MIDVALE, Utah - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the evidence is everywhere that meditation improves health, mental acuity, emotional balance and spiritual connection. Leonard Perlmuttter is one of the Western world's leading pioneers in the introduction of meditation into the cultural firmament, having founded the American Meditation Institute (AMI) in 1996. While most North Americans today perceive Yoga as a valuable source of exercise and quieting of the mind,

The Heart and Science of Yoga shows that it is so much more. As it was evolved through ancient wisdom, Yoga Science is an eight-step method for managing the life force energy that propels us and connects us to the infinite power that is within and without us all. And the result of mastering it is the bliss and daily joy that lies in the realization of our connection.

Perlmutter, considered one of West's foremost guides to understanding the nature of consciousness, now offers a heralded book that is an encyclopedic guide to meditation and the Yoga Science that lies behind it.

Join us at the Been There Done That Show on Sat 5-27-17 6pm mst at our web site www.beentheredonethatshow.com Marsha talks with Lenard Perlmutter, author of The Heart and Science of Yoga Join us from 6pm-7pm click on the listen now button and join our show online you do not want to miss this show call in at Call (718) 766-4707

• The Heart and Science of Yoga, $24.98, is available from the American Meditation Institute at http://americanmeditation.org/ on Amazon.com.

Jackie Lapin Conscious Media Relations
***@consciousmediarelations.com
Source:Leonard Perlmutter
Email:***@consciousmediarelations.com
Tags:Meditation, Yoga, Spirituality
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Midvale - Utah - United States
