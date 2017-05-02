 
Industry News





Esri Marketplace Provider Announces the Top 10 Admin Tools Supporting ArcGIS Online Professionals

GEO Jobe, Developer of popular ArcGIS Marketplace application, reveals the Top 10 Tools used by professionals and GIS admins from more than 3,000 user organizations.
 
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- GEO Jobe is pleased to announce milestone statistics for the popular Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online. Recall, with the latest update of Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online to V 1.0.13,  the ArcGIS Administrator has even more functionality and resources at their disposal to perform their job even better. Admin Tools gives the user access to tools that are fast and simple to use, making the job of performing routine tasks on items, groups, users and project workflows very efficient.  GEO Jobe VP of Software development, David Hansen (@dhansen601) has examined the Admin Tools statistics provided via the GEOPowered Cloud  and shared the Top 10 Tools/Tasks that users of Admin Tools have been accessing to date in 2017.

The Top 10 Admin Tools are:

1. Export Users to CSV*
2. Items Copy
3. Items Clone
4. Export Items to CSV
5. Add Users to Groups
6. Find and Replace Web Map Service URLs
7. Delete Users
8. Tag Users
9. Migrate Users
10. Update User Esri Access

* Admin Tools for ArcGIS℠ Online allows you to export as many Items, Groups, or Users as you want to an excel friendly format (.csv). You can edit the content in excel, or even add new content quickly & easily.

These are just 10 of the 60+ tasks that the user can access, each tool designed to make the job of the Administrator in your organization easier. Admin tools is designed to result in considerable time savings for users, easily enabling customers of the Professional version to quickly justify the small expense.

So, who uses Admin Tools? The Global Community of users and customers include "power" users and ArcGIS Admins from enterprise facilities, airports, State, local and Federal government agencies, utilities, high schools (K-12 GIS), Colleges and Universities (higher Ed) facilities, environmental organizations, GIS consultants and more. Professionals in these sectors have tapped GEO Jobe to provide them with the tools they need to get the job done when time is limited. Tech writer, Troy Lambert recently said the following about Admin Tools in a recent article titled Essential Apps and tools for GIS Professionals - "This app grows with you and is available in the Free version, a Pro Version, and a Portal Version depending on your needs and those of your organization. Why waste your valuable time doing something that you can automate?"

Admin Tools provides some 60+ tools (90% of these tools are bundled in the Free version) that greatly simplify routine tasks. Admin Tools is available to GIS administrators and other GIS professionals in Free, Pro, and for Portal (enterprise, on-premise) and can be found in the ArcGIS marketplace (marketplace.arcgis.com). See more at http://www.geo-jobe.com/admin-tools/

About GEO Jobe

Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)  is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, Mapfolio, and the GeoPowered Cloud. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.

Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis

To Get admin Tools:

Admin Tools (Free)

marketplace.arcgis.com/listing.html?id=c34019b0623041608df4d06970a7a96a

Admin Tools (Pro)

marketplace.arcgis.com/listing.html?id=4b9205d08a42413085a17ca91b97e3c7

Admin tools (Portal) on premise - Contact us directly for details

Contact
GEO Jobe
***@geo-jobe.com
End
Source:
Email:***@geo-jobe.com Email Verified
