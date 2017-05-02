News By Tag
* Arcgis
* Esri
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Esri Marketplace Provider Announces the Top 10 Admin Tools Supporting ArcGIS Online Professionals
GEO Jobe, Developer of popular ArcGIS Marketplace application, reveals the Top 10 Tools used by professionals and GIS admins from more than 3,000 user organizations.
The Top 10 Admin Tools are:
1. Export Users to CSV*
2. Items Copy
3. Items Clone
4. Export Items to CSV
5. Add Users to Groups
6. Find and Replace Web Map Service URLs
7. Delete Users
8. Tag Users
9. Migrate Users
10. Update User Esri Access
* Admin Tools for ArcGIS℠ Online allows you to export as many Items, Groups, or Users as you want to an excel friendly format (.csv). You can edit the content in excel, or even add new content quickly & easily.
These are just 10 of the 60+ tasks that the user can access, each tool designed to make the job of the Administrator in your organization easier. Admin tools is designed to result in considerable time savings for users, easily enabling customers of the Professional version to quickly justify the small expense.
So, who uses Admin Tools? The Global Community of users and customers include "power" users and ArcGIS Admins from enterprise facilities, airports, State, local and Federal government agencies, utilities, high schools (K-12 GIS), Colleges and Universities (higher Ed) facilities, environmental organizations, GIS consultants and more. Professionals in these sectors have tapped GEO Jobe to provide them with the tools they need to get the job done when time is limited. Tech writer, Troy Lambert recently said the following about Admin Tools in a recent article titled Essential Apps and tools for GIS Professionals - "This app grows with you and is available in the Free version, a Pro Version, and a Portal Version depending on your needs and those of your organization. Why waste your valuable time doing something that you can automate?"
Admin Tools provides some 60+ tools (90% of these tools are bundled in the Free version) that greatly simplify routine tasks. Admin Tools is available to GIS administrators and other GIS professionals in Free, Pro, and for Portal (enterprise, on-premise) and can be found in the ArcGIS marketplace (marketplace.arcgis.com)
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)
Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis
To Get admin Tools:
Admin Tools (Free)
marketplace.arcgis.com/
Admin Tools (Pro)
marketplace.arcgis.com/
Admin tools (Portal) on premise - Contact us directly for details
Contact
GEO Jobe
***@geo-jobe.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse