Edupliance Tackles Audits from the IRS and Other Agencies in New Webinar

HILLSBORO, Ore. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Edupliance announces webinar titled, "Audits: Dealing with the IRS, Other Agencies and Conducting Your Own" that aims to update attendees on the best practices in preparing for an incoming audit from the IRS and other government agencies. The webinar goes LIVE on Wednesday, May 24, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, Eastern Time.

It is important to remember that it isn't just the IRS that conducts employer audits. The federal Department of Labor (DOL), as well as the state counterparts to the IRS and DOL, also conduct audits to ensure compliance. Handling notifications promptly and accurately for all agencies goes a long way in avoiding a full-blown audit over what might be otherwise a simple error or misunderstanding.

The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Vicki Lambert, CPP, who has over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author. Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.

Webinar attendees will learn:

·    How to determine what is—and is not—an IRS notice

·    Step by step instructions on how to respond to an IRS notice

·    Dos and don'ts of corresponding with the IRS or any government agency

·    Tips on preparing for an audit

·    How to beat them to it—strategies to conduct your own internal audit

·    Learn the best practices for payroll departments to avoid audits

·    Auditing for internal fraud: what to look out for including phantom employees and reverse deductions

·    Auditing for Wage and Hour law compliance on both the federal and state level

·    Auditing for tax law compliance on both the state and federal level

·   What to audit for: sample lists to get you started on your own audit

·   How to get management to buy into the idea of an "internal audit"

·   What to do if a compliance issue does arise during an internal audit

·   When to conduct the internal audit

·   New areas of audits on the horizon

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/audits-dealing-with-th...

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com

