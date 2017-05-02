 
News By Tag
* Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* LAGOS
  lagos
  Nigeria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

HyperCom Network Oil & Gas Depot Management Software launched

Nigeria's leading software company - HyperCom Network Limited as announced the release of final edition of the downstream oil depot management and accounting software. The company also signed up a new client in a deal worth over N58m.
 
 
adxx
adxx
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Software

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
LAGOS - lagos - Nigeria

Subject:
Products

LAGOS, Nigeria - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Hypercom Oil Depot Management software is the best solution for management of oil depot and downstream oil and gas operations. The new solution is generating lots of interest amongst players in the downstream sector who have been looking for a customized software solution that addresses all areas of their business in Nigeria. Hypercom Nework signed up a major player in the industry on the day of release in a deal valued at over N58m.

About us

Hypercom Network is an Integrated Information technology service provider dedicated in aiding businesses in Nigeria and around the world increase their profitability and efficiency. Established in the year 2000 by Sir Joshua A. Denila, we have grown to become a trusted partner of many businesses from small and medium enterprises (SME) to big corporations. Our approach of deploying cutting edge next generation Telecoms and Internet Technologies helps businesses enhance performance by leveraging the power of the internet to automate and extend their business processes online. Our capabilities and extensive experience in the provision of advanced support ensures our clients receive high quality and cost efficient business solutions designed, produced and developed by our knowledgeable and experienced technology strategists. We have a diverse team of experts including internet technologies consultants, interactive and web designers and online business management consultants, not to mention our friendly sales and customer-support executives. At Hypercom Network, we are firmly committed to producing effective solutions. We pride ourselves on our ability to find the right solutions for all our customers and see the solutions through to its success, providing quality service throughout the process.

More information about Hypercom solutions are available at http://www.hypercomwireless.com

Contact
Media Dept
***@denila.biz
End
Source:Hypercom Network Limited
Email:***@denila.biz Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HYPERCOM NETWORK LTD PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share