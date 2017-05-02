News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HyperCom Network Oil & Gas Depot Management Software launched
Nigeria's leading software company - HyperCom Network Limited as announced the release of final edition of the downstream oil depot management and accounting software. The company also signed up a new client in a deal worth over N58m.
About us
Hypercom Network is an Integrated Information technology service provider dedicated in aiding businesses in Nigeria and around the world increase their profitability and efficiency. Established in the year 2000 by Sir Joshua A. Denila, we have grown to become a trusted partner of many businesses from small and medium enterprises (SME) to big corporations. Our approach of deploying cutting edge next generation Telecoms and Internet Technologies helps businesses enhance performance by leveraging the power of the internet to automate and extend their business processes online. Our capabilities and extensive experience in the provision of advanced support ensures our clients receive high quality and cost efficient business solutions designed, produced and developed by our knowledgeable and experienced technology strategists. We have a diverse team of experts including internet technologies consultants, interactive and web designers and online business management consultants, not to mention our friendly sales and customer-support executives. At Hypercom Network, we are firmly committed to producing effective solutions. We pride ourselves on our ability to find the right solutions for all our customers and see the solutions through to its success, providing quality service throughout the process.
More information about Hypercom solutions are available at http://www.hypercomwireless.com
Contact
Media Dept
***@denila.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse