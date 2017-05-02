 
A.A. Rano Oil & Gas Fuel Stations across Nigeria goes live on HyperCom Fuel Station Mgt Software

Hypercom Software brings fuel/gas stations back to profitability using advance fraud detection tools and intelligence, the sofware can also be connected to automatic tank guaging systems to enable reatime tank monitoring.
 
 
KANO, Nigeria - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Over 100 fuel station owned by AA Rano Nigeria have been signed up and gone live on Hypercom Fuel station management and accounting software across Nigeria. The deal value at over N50million was signed earlier this year and in six months has achieved full implimentation.

Acording to the management of AA Rano, Hypercom downstream software solution has brought about unprecedented savings for the company and improved efficiency in operations management with over 30% savings on operational cost and increased profitability.

About us

Hypercom Network is an Integrated Information technology service provider dedicated in aiding businesses in Nigeria and around the world increase their profitability and efficiency. Established in the year 2000 by Sir Joshua A. Denila, we have grown to become a trusted partner of many businesses from small and medium enterprises (SME) to big corporations. Our approach of deploying cutting edge next generation Telecoms and Internet Technologies helps businesses enhance performance by leveraging the power of the internet to automate and extend their business processes online. ore information about Hypercom solutions are available at http://www.hypercomwireless.com

Media Contact
MEDIA DEPT
08033836341
***@denila.biz
End
Source:Hypercom Network Limited
Email:***@denila.biz Email Verified
