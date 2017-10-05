 
Industry News





Nigeria 2018 Oil'n'Gas Directory Goes live on 15 Oct 2017

we are listing business development consultants for the marketing of our Oil'n'Gas directory which will be published in Jan 2018,email: sj@denila to join
 
LEKKI, Nigeria - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Calling on, oilfield equipment suppliers, oilfield service companies, valves, building materials, pumps, pipe & pipe fittings, instrumentation suppliers, oilfield contractors & services safety equipment, chemical products contractors, electro - mechanical, drilling equipment & supplies, flanges steel fabricators & engineers, drilling contractors, inspection services, lubricants, shipping companies, contractors, general hardware and all companies providing services to the oil and gas industry to feature/participate in the 2018 oil'n'gas directory. We are creating a directory wcj of all service and products required by oil and gas companies as well as creating a platform for telecom companies, ict, consulting companies, construction, e&p companies, inspection, hse, smes and major oil and gas players to showcase their products and services in print, online, as well as via our mobile application. Nigeria oil'n'gas directory will be available in january 2018, in all airports, embassies, oil and gas companies and sold worldwide. Our free listing will go live on 15th Oct 2017 @ www.oilngas.directory  or call: +2348033836341 for more information

Media Contact
Sir Josh Denila
+2348033836341
***@denila.biz
Source:PrintLABS
Email:***@denila.biz
Posted By:***@denila.biz Email Verified
