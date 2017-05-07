News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Freelance MSP becomes member of MSPAlliance
Evans, GA 05/07/2017 – Freelance MSP today announced that it has become a member of the MSPAlliance.
MSPAlliance is the oldest Managed Services group and the only Accrediting and Standards based body created specifically for the Managed Services Industry. With over 30,000 corporate members worldwide, the MSPAlliance is a very powerful and influential global network of IT professionals. MSPAlliance works in a collaborative effort with service providers, technology enabling vendors, governmental bodies as well as other industry associations, to further the acceptance of the managed services and cloud industry to the business consumer.
MSPAlliance Member companies' are able to achieve MSP and Cloud Certifications including, SSAE 16 Audits and ultimately achieve certification through the MSPAlliance MSP/Cloud Verify Program™
"We are delighted to haveFreelance MSP as a member of our global association,"
"We are happy to be a member of MSPAlliance and look forward to working with them to ensure that our customers receive only the best of care," said Freelance MSP Owner/Operator, Lewis Hancock. "We will be working closely with them to make certain that only the highest integrity and services are provided."
ABOUT FREELANCE MSP
Freelance MSP is a company devoted to offering only the best services and products, and work tirelessly to go above and beyond the ethics and integrity expected of those in the managed services and cloud profession. We work closely with our business partners to make certain that our customers are well taken care of. With multiple clients under our belts we know the best practices to use to make certain that you receive only the best.
www.freelancemsp.net (http://freelancemsp.net/
ABOUT MSPALLIANCE
MSPAlliance®
Contact
706-553-4259
***@freelancemsp.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 07, 2017