May 2017
Freelance MSP becomes member of MSPAlliance

 
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Freelance MSP joins vibrant global consortium of cloud, managed service providers and technology enabling vendors

Evans, GA 05/07/2017 – Freelance MSP today announced that it has become a member of the MSPAlliance.

MSPAlliance is the oldest Managed Services group and the only Accrediting and Standards based body created specifically for the Managed Services Industry. With over 30,000 corporate members worldwide, the MSPAlliance is a very powerful and influential global network of IT professionals. MSPAlliance works in a collaborative effort with service providers, technology enabling vendors, governmental bodies as well as other industry associations, to further the acceptance of the managed services and cloud industry to the business consumer.

MSPAlliance Member companies' are able to achieve MSP and Cloud Certifications including, SSAE 16 Audits and ultimately achieve certification through the MSPAlliance MSP/Cloud Verify Program™

"We are delighted to haveFreelance MSP as a member of our global association," said Celia Weaver, MSPAlliance president. "By upholding the MSPAlliance Managed Service Provider's Code of Ethics,Freelance MSPwill work with MSPAlliance, as well as their industry peers, to help ensure the integrity of the managed services and cloud profession."

"We are happy to be a member of MSPAlliance and look forward to working with them to ensure that our customers receive only the best of care," said Freelance MSP Owner/Operator, Lewis Hancock. "We will be working closely with them to make certain that only the highest integrity and services are provided."

ABOUT FREELANCE MSP

Freelance MSP is a company devoted to offering only the best services and products, and work tirelessly to go above and beyond the ethics and integrity expected of those in the managed services and cloud profession. We work closely with our business partners to make certain that our customers are well taken care of. With multiple clients under our belts we know the best practices to use to make certain that you receive only the best.

www.freelancemsp.net (http://freelancemsp.net/)

ABOUT MSPALLIANCE

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has more than 30,000 cloud computing and manage service provider corporate members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices.  For more information, visit www.mspalliance.com (http://www.mspalliance.com/?__hstc=254427735.a75525812cde...)

706-553-4259
***@freelancemsp.net
Page Updated Last on: May 07, 2017
