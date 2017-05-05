News By Tag
Sofía Yagüe of Private Advising Group to Speak at the Startup Angels - Aminta Ventures Workshop
Aminta Ventures partnered up with Startup Angels to bring a Female-Focused Angel Investing Workshop to Miami
Sofia Yagüe, Partner at PAG, a Miami based law firm well known in the VC legal market, will participate on the panel "Getting the Deal Done" on May 24. During her presentation, Sofía will join other industry experts to discuss key terms for angel investors, and the legal terms needed to build a foundation for success, both for the investor and the entrepreneur.
"I am very happy to be participating in this event. For a long time, I felt that an event like this was much needed for women to come together and discuss the challenges of angel investing. This is an event about motivating and empowering women in the startup community and I am grateful to the organizers of this event for making me a part of it", said Sofia Yagüe.
The workshop will take place on May 23 - 24 at two different locations. Day 1 (May 23) will be at Northern Trust, 600 Brickell Ave Suite 2400 and Day 2 (May 24) will be at the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC Miami), 1951 NW 7th Ave.
Event Speakers include Bethann Kassman (Go Beyond Investing), Joy Randels ( New Market Partners), Dr. Pandwe Gibson (EcoTech Visions), Kate Sackman (Empower Accelerator)
About Private Advising Group, P.A.
Private Advising Group is a Miami based law firm focused on complex international and domestic business, real estate transactions and litigation. PAG was founded in 2014 by Jason Stark, Juan Pablo Cappello, Jaime Guttman and Jackson Hwu. It has been named one of only twelve Tier 1 Miami firms for corporate law by Best Law Firms – U.S. News and overall Law Firm of the Year for 2017 by ACQ Law Awards, among others
http://www.privateadvising.com
Contact
Juan Pablo Cappello
