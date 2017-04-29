How Should Travel Professionals Use Big Data?

Contact

-- HotelsPro, a technology and reservation solutions provider for travel industry professionals and a brand of the world's leading travel and accommodation supplier MetGlobal Group of Companies, announced the key points about the accurate and efficient usage of big data which enable travel professionals to touch the customers properly.The main points that travel professionals should pay attention to while using big data, which will enable them to jump one step ahead of the competition and increase both their productivity and their profitability, are as follows:Since technology became an essential part of our daily lives, the habits of travelers have changed radically. "Big data" term is used by authorities in order to describe this situation because the data left behind on a global scale is so big. Now, travel professionals that can manage the big data they have can identify the right customers and understand what they enjoy, what they react to, what they expect more easily by the data they collect and interpret it.Travel professionals can gain very different achievements by making logical conclusions from the data they collect. Travel professionals who develop all their strategies as data-oriented, particularly in marketing and sales, can jump one step ahead of the competition and increase both their productivity and their profitability. They can also raise awareness as they send personalized messages.The details of what the customers enjoy and which services or products the customers desire must be in the information repository of travel professionals. This information should be created in a meaningful way and should be usable in order to obtain customer satisfaction as well as extra income.While talking about sizes such as megabyte, gigabyte, terabyte in the past, now we are talking about petabyte, exabyte, zettabyte, yottabyte. When storing data, travel professionals should keep the information that will actually help them since the storage of such big data requires large amounts of energy and resources. Moreover, within the scope of customer information security, it is also a very sensitive and important issue to store the data safely as well as not sharing the collected data with the 3rd parties without permission.It is also important to know how to process the obtained data. Processing the data correctly and making it meaningful will be the most important path to the end. If the data is not meaningful, the time and work will be wasted. Moreover, it is another important issue to pay attention to the areas where the customer may be sensitive.The last but not least thing to pay attention is how to use the meaningful data. If travel professionals clearly specify what they want to achieve, it comes to evaluate and finalize the data, and improve the conversion rates. By using the obtained data wisely, the desired targets can be reached more easily.HotelsPro, one of the strong players of tourism industry in global market, offers attractive options for the most exclusive demands of its customers with more than 500.000 hotels in more than 205 countries. Aiming to continue to expand its hotel inventory worldwide, HotelsPro has local offices in more than 40 countries.