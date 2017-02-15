HotelsPro has been awarded as "Best B2B Travel Provider" at World Tourism Forum

HotelsPro - Nevgul Bilsel Safkan 1

-- HotelsPro, a global technology and hotel reservation solutions provider for travel industry professionals and a brand of the world's leading travel and accommodation supplier MetGlobal Group of Companies, has been awarded as "Best B2B Travel Provider" within World Tourism Awards at World Tourism Forum.World Tourism Awards were given on Feb 17, 2017 at Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul to the companies which shape the global tourism industry with their efforts. Selected by an international panel of juries, HotelsPro has been awarded as "Best B2B Travel Provider". "We are very happy and proud to receive an award in a ceremony where many important professionals from global tourism industry have participated. In addition to meet the expectations of our customers and tourism industry, we also produce products and services that go beyond the expectations. This award is a reward for HotelsPro's know-how and services that go beyond the expectations of the sector." said Nevgul Bilsel Safkan, HotelsPro's Managing Director.About HotelsPro:HotelsPro, one of the strongest players of tourism industry in global market, offers attractive options for the most exclusive demands of its customers with more than 445.000 hotels in more than 205 countries. HotelsPro aims to expand its ever-growing hotel inventory on a global scale with its local offices in more than 40 countries.