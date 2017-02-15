 
News By Tag
* Tourism
* Travel
* Wholesaler
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Istanbul
  Istanbul
  Turkey
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


HotelsPro has been awarded as "Best B2B Travel Provider" at World Tourism Forum

 
 
HotelsPro - Nevgul Bilsel Safkan 1
HotelsPro - Nevgul Bilsel Safkan 1
ISTANBUL, Turkey - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- HotelsPro, a global technology and hotel reservation solutions provider for travel industry professionals and a brand of the world's leading travel and accommodation supplier MetGlobal Group of Companies, has been awarded as "Best B2B Travel Provider" within World Tourism Awards at World Tourism Forum.

World Tourism Awards were given on Feb 17, 2017 at Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul to the companies which shape the global tourism industry with their efforts. Selected by an international panel of juries, HotelsPro has been awarded as "Best B2B Travel Provider". "We are very happy and proud to receive an award in a ceremony where many important professionals from global tourism industry have participated. In addition to meet the expectations of our customers and tourism industry, we also produce products and services that go beyond the expectations. This award is a reward for HotelsPro's know-how and services that go beyond the expectations of the sector." said Nevgul Bilsel Safkan, HotelsPro's Managing Director.

About HotelsPro:

HotelsPro, one of the strongest players of tourism industry in global market, offers attractive options for the most exclusive demands of its customers with more than 445.000 hotels in more than 205 countries. HotelsPro aims to expand its ever-growing hotel inventory on a global scale with its local offices in more than 40 countries.

Contact
HotelsPro
***@metglobal.com
End
Source:www.hotelspro.com
Email:***@metglobal.com
Tags:Tourism, Travel, Wholesaler
Industry:Tourism
Location:Istanbul - Istanbul - Turkey
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HotelsPro PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share