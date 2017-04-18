HotelsPro Appointed New Regional VP for Sales and Contracting at Americas

Spread the Word

-- HotelsPro, a technology and reservation solutions provider for travel industry professionals and a brand of the world's leading travel and accommodation supplier MetGlobal Group of Companies, appointed a new Regional Vice President for Sales and Contracting at Americas.Juan Mi Llompart will be responsible for the management of all HotelsPro operations in Americas including sales and contracting. Mr. Llompart has expertise on various areas such as e-commerce, online travel, business development, hospitality management, team management, strategic planning, global sales and contracting.Juan Mi Llompart studied Business and Economics Administration. He started his professional career at Futura International Airways (Spain) in Sales and Ecommerce. In 2005, he moved to UK and started to work at MM Barcoding as International Sales and Marketing Manager. He returned to Spain in 2006 and worked as E-commerce Sales Manager respectively at Hotetur Hotels & Blue Bay Hotels and Resorts, Hi Hotels (Thomas Cook Group) and Majestic Resorts and Mar Hotels. In 2008, he moved to Mexico and joined Sandos Hotels & Resorts as Director of E-commerce & E-business. After working there for almost 5 years, he moved to Hong Kong to join Hotelbeds as Regional Contracting Manager for Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Gained experience in Asia market, he moved back to Mexico and started to work at Tourico Holidays as Regional Director for Product Mexico, Caribbean & Central America and then he was promoted as Regional Sales Director for Latin America at the same company. Recently worked as Director of Product & Sales at Americas at Jumbo Tours Group, Mr. Llompart joined HotelsPro as Regional VP for Sales & Contracting at Americas in March 2017."Having achieved significant achievements at important companies of global tourism industry, we are happy to have Juan Mi Llompart in HotelsPro family. We look forward to working closely with him and we wholeheartedly believe that HotelsPro will be even stronger in Americas region with Mr. Llompart's contribution."said Nevgul Bilsel Safkan, Managing Director of HotelsPro.About HotelsPro:HotelsPro, one of the strong players of tourism industry in global market, offers attractive options for the most exclusive demands of its customers with more than 500.000 hotels in more than 205 countries. Aiming to continue to expand its hotel inventory worldwide, HotelsPro has local offices in more than 40 countries.