April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

HotelsPro reports 74% growth in CIS region

 
 
ISTANBUL, Turkey - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- HotelsPro, a technology and reservation solutions provider for travel industry professionals and a brand of the world's leading travel and accommodation supplier MetGlobal Group of Companies, reports 74% growth in terms of revenue in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Russia is the prominent country

According to HotelsPro's data, the top prominent country of CIS region is Russia with 155% growth in terms of revenue. Although Russia has already taken an important share in global tourism industry, there is still a big potential. Russia is followed by Moldova (49,5%), Belarus (32,5%) and Azerbaijan (31,6%). Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are also emerging countries in the region.

"CIS is a very important region for B2B retail travel market for HotelsPro. Our main strategy is to put more local professionals in charge to support our valuable business partners locally as we did in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2017. And it is very pleasing to see great improvement after this strategic step." said Janna Karataeva, Regional Director for CIS. "To overcome our goals in CIS region is a result of our dedicated team's hard work and valuable business partners' collaborations. We have attended many important fairs in the first quarter of 2017. As HotelsPro, we will continue to invest and grow in CIS region." said Nevgul Bilsel Safkan, Managing Director of HotelsPro.

About HotelsPro:

HotelsPro, one of the strong players of tourism industry in global market, offers attractive options for the most exclusive demands of its customers with 500.000 hotels in more than 205 countries. Aiming to continue to expand its hotel inventory worldwide, HotelsPro has local offices in more than 40 countries.

Tags:Travel, Cis, Growth
Industry:Tourism
Location:Istanbul - Istanbul - Turkey
