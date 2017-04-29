 
News By Tag
* BREXIT
* Insurance
* Reports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029

What BREXIT Means for Insurers and Brokers Operating in or Planning to Operate in the UK and Europe

 
 
insurance_without_passports_ipmi
insurance_without_passports_ipmi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* BREXIT
* Insurance
* Reports

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- You can now purchase the brand new market research report BREXIT and Insurance in the Research and Markets online store. The price in the Research and Markets store is £1299 with no discounts available. However if you purchase the report directly from iPMI Magazine, for iPMI Magazine subscribers you only pay £1099. Better still, iPMI Magazine advertisers benefit even more, with a rock bottom price of just £999, a saving of almost £300 on the price in the Research and Markets online store.

With 200 pages of critical insurance business intelligence, this new market research report from leading insurance analyst Ian Youngman looks at what BREXIT means for insurers and brokers operating in or planning to operate in the UK and Europe.

For those UK insurers, EU insurers, brokers and agents selling- or planning to sell- into the UK and/or European markets; BREXIT is a legal and logistical nightmare.

UK regulators have demanded that every UK insurer now doing business in the EU/EFTA - whether by passport or local subsidiary- and every EU/EFTA insurer doing business in the UK on a passport or full basis -must show them their contingency plan that covers all options including the nuclear one of a UK exit with no deals.

Much will depend on what is negotiated -but do not believe the hype from either side. The core rule from the EU is very simple- non-members are not allowed to have deals equal to those that members have, and despite what British politicians may shout- that is non-negotiable.

One of the anticipated losses resulting from the UK's exit in 2019 is its exclusion from the single market, namely its exclusion from the free movement of goods, services and workers within the EU. This will impact insurance businesses in the UK that will lose their right of direct access to the single market, and EU insurers will lose their right of direct access to the UK.

40% of UK insurance businesses are studying alternative scenarios involving migrating their European business to other member states.

There will be two parallel but not identical sets of laws- in the UK and in the EU/EFTA countries. Any UK insurer or broker doing business in the new EU/EFTA block will be subject to ALL the laws and rules in that region such as on solvency, insurance regulation and competition- plus the UK rules on solvency, insurance regulation and all other regulation that will diverge from EU rules.

In the UK the Bank of England and subsidiary insurance/financial regulators have confirmed that there will be no bonfire of regulations post-Brexit - while other regulators and bodes such as on competition and health and safety have made similar promises.

Insurance author Ian Youngman comments; " Wait and see is not an option given the time that it will take to set up a regulated subsidiary within an EU member state or in the UK. If you rely in the main UK media for your Brexit information you could be in for a few surprises. My report is non-political and takes information from across Europe-including primary sources. It is written in a non-technical way so that every insurer and broker can easily understand what is happening and why they must get ready for all possibilities- now, not 2018 or 2019."

How To Buy This Mission Critical Report

The RRP of this report is £1299, as sold elsewhere.

If you are an iPMI Magazine subscriber you qualify for a discount and can purchase a copy for only £1099.

iPMI Magazine advertisers benefit even more, with a rock bottom price of just £999, a saving of £300.

You will not find these discounted prices elsewhere - iPMI magazine has you covered when it comes to real industry intelligence and market research.

Order Now

Order your own copy today, visit https://brexitinsurance.report/order-report and fill in the form or send a quick email to

We will then send you an invoice for payment via bank transfer and once that has cleared a complete copy of the report will be made available to you in PDF format.

BREXIT and INSURANCE

Contents

Introduction

1 Institutions

United Kingdom

European Union

Background

Current members

Leaving members

Candidate countries

Turkey

Potential Candidate countries

European Neighbourhood Policy

European Monetary Union

Eurozone

European Central Bank

European Commission

Overview

Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union

Council of the European Union

European Parliament

Court of Justice of the European Union

European Free Trade Association

European Economic Area

Switzerland

Switzerland and Brexit

World Trade Organization

European Investment Bank

European Agencies

Overview

European Banking Authority

European Medicines Agency

2 Free trade agreements

European Union and the USA

Free trade deal

Insurance deal

Internationally active insurers

Trade in Services Agreement

European Free Trade Association Agreements

Bilateral Agreement between Switzerland and EU for non-life insurance

3 EU principles

EU free movement

Principles

Schengen Agreement

Single Market

Intellectual property

Data protection

Contracts

Mergers and acquisitions

Joint ventures

4 EU directives and regulations

Regulations, Directives and other acts

Regulation

Directive

Decision

Recommendation

Opinion

Third non-life insurance directive

Third life insurance directive

Financial Conglomerates Directive

Solvency II

Insurance Distribution Directive

Motor Insurance Directive

Motor Insurance Directive Vnuk amendments

Winding-up of insurance undertakings

Insurance guarantee schemes

Insurance of natural and man made disasters

Services Directive

Competition law

General Data Protection Regulation

Other changing EU Directives

5 EU/EFTA citizens

Introduction

UK insurance industry

EU/EFTA nationals in the UK

EU/EFTA nationals becoming UK permanent residents

EU/EFTA nationals living in the UK

UK nationals living in EU/EFTA countries

UK nationals living in Spain

Spain

Europea

VIEW ALL CONTENTS HERE: https://brexitinsurance.report
End
Source:iPMI Magazine
Email:***@ipmimagazine.com
Tags:BREXIT, Insurance, Reports
Industry:Insurance
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
International Private Medical Insurance Magazine News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share