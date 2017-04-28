News By Tag
Authors Will Discuss Traditional Publishing Versus Self-Publishing At Writers Seminar
Self-publishing is taking a large share of the publishing market. Authors at this meeting will discuss the in's and out's of self-publishing versus trying to get a deal with one of the big traditional publishing companies.
"Self-publishing has become a big part of the publishing industry," says WRC Founder Janie P. Bess. ""It's something any writer should consider."
Workshop participants should bring their own writing supplies and/or electronic devices and come prepared for lively discussion and writing exercises. Homework assignments will also be given.
Space is limited; attendees should arrive early for best seating.
The session is part of WRC's Developing Authors Series. Writers who go through the classes will have a chance to get their work published as part of an anthology that the group is planning.
For more information on WRC activities, and how to become a member, please call 707-290-5390 or visit the group's website at www.wrcnoca.com .
About the Writers Resource Center
The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.
