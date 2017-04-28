 
News By Tag
* Self-publishing
* Writers Resource Center
* Writing Class
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fairfield
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928

Authors Will Discuss Traditional Publishing Versus Self-Publishing At Writers Seminar

Self-publishing is taking a large share of the publishing market. Authors at this meeting will discuss the in's and out's of self-publishing versus trying to get a deal with one of the big traditional publishing companies.
 
 
Writers Resource Center
Writers Resource Center
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Self-publishing
Writers Resource Center
Writing Class

Industry:
Books

Location:
Fairfield - California - US

Subject:
Events

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Authors will discuss traditional publishing versus self-publishing – the pros and cons of both – at the next Writers Resource Center meeting.  The seminar is part of a series of classes on all aspects of writing and preparing a manuscript for publication.  The event will take place on Saturday, May 13th from 10 am to 12 noon at 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, room 113.  Everyone attending must RSVP by emailing janiepbess@yahoo.com. Members must bring their membership card or certificate. Admission is free for members; others pay a small fee. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

"Self-publishing has become a big part of the publishing industry," says WRC Founder Janie P. Bess.  ""It's something any writer should consider."

Workshop participants should bring their own writing supplies and/or electronic devices and come prepared for lively discussion and writing exercises. Homework assignments will also be given.

Space is limited; attendees should arrive early for best seating.

The session is part of WRC's Developing Authors Series.  Writers who go through the classes will have a chance to get their work published as part of an anthology that the group is planning.

For more information on WRC activities, and how to become a member, please call 707-290-5390 or visit the group's website at www.wrcnoca.com .

About the Writers Resource Center

The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.

#

Contact
TLW Public Relations
***@tlwpublicrelations.com
End
Source:Writers Resource Center
Email:***@tlwpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Self-publishing, Writers Resource Center, Writing Class
Industry:Books
Location:Fairfield - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TLW Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share