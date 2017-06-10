 
News By Tag
* Event
* Atlanta
* Health Wellness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928


Iwi Fresh Garden Spa To Host Its 6th Annual Green Party

 
 
Iwi Fresh Green Party June 10, 2017
Iwi Fresh Green Party June 10, 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Event
Atlanta
Health Wellness

Industry:
Health

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

ATLANTA - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- IWI Fresh Garden Spa, a one-of-a-kind all natural business dedicated to provide wholesome, organic, and raw spa-related products for helping Atlanta residents to preserve their skin and invest in the longevity of their bodies, this week excitedly announced they will be hosting their annual IWI Fresh Green Party on June 10, 2017 from 5:30 to 9:30PM at their Garden Spa location: 341 Nelson Street, Atlanta, Georgia.

Developed to provide the Garden Spa with the opportunity to thank community members for their steadfast support of their organic operation, the IWI Fresh Green Party is a day for collaborative promotion of ecofriendly environments and making a sustainable commitment to living a green lifestyle.

"This is our yearly gratitude event in which we highlight our incredible clients and what our spa has done during the last year to make Atlanta a greener place," said Yolanda Owens, Founder and Owner of IWI Fresh Garden Spa. "We're passionate about promoting local artists, eco-friendly fashion designers, and environmentally conscious chefs all working towards our common goal. This is an event where we can all appreciate it together."

Owens is asking everyone in attendance to wear greens of any shade to promote positive energy and awareness. The event is completely free, though it is asked that attendees attempt to bring old cellphones and cellphone accessories for recycling.

Additionally, Green Skin Girls, an initiative provided by IWI Fresh, will be re-launched at this year's 6th Annual Green Party. It's a workshop that teaches and encourages young girls, ages 12 to 17, to begin caring for their skin and developing sustainable skin care routines. Guests will be encouraged to sponsor a young girl for the workshops. Sponsorships are only $25 and will be available at the IWI Fresh Garden Spa.

IWI Fresh Garden Spa has made a name for themselves in recent years as being a company that educates all consumers on the importance of using only naturally developed products on their skin. As Owens likes to say, "If you can't eat it, don't put it on your skin."For more information, visit: http://www.iwifresh.com or follow on social media @iwifresh. Media/Press Inquiries email  Lead Publicist Charlie Green apwpsocialnetwork@gmail.com.
End
Source:Haute Choc'lat Multimedia Group (PR Firm)
Email:***@divinevoicemag.com Email Verified
Tags:Event, Atlanta, Health Wellness
Industry:Health
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Haute Choc'lat Multimedia Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share