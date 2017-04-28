News By Tag
AI Start-up Selekt.in, To Launch The First Of Its Kind Interactive Shopping Assistant
Mumbai based Artificial Intelligence start-up, Selekt.in is building an intelligent assistant that can interact, understand and guide customers in selecting products that suit their needs.
Mumbai based Artificial Intelligence start-up Selekt.in, is building an intelligent assistant for product discovery. It can interact, understand and guide you in selecting products that suit your needs making it the first of its kind in India. The team consists of Samba Siva Rao (B.Tech from IIT Bombay), Prashanth Sai (B.Tech from IIT Bombay) and Suvindh (IIM Indore)
"Our aim is to create a product that can give an offline-like assistance to online users". – Suvindh, Co-founder
Selekt.in uses a chat interface for interactions. The unique feature of the product is that the interactions can be both human-like as well as technical in nature. A few of the queries which Selekt.in can answer are - Tops for office wear, Red sleeveless dresses for casual wear, Bold Red Wedding Dresses for Tall women with fat belly under 3000
Selekt.in depends on a complex category level Knowledge engine which is the Pandora box for all your shopping queries. In addition it uses feature engineering, structured data and machine learning techniques to decide on what information to ask you to make your personalized recommendations better.
Most of the recommendation engines currently available are dependent on implicit data which assumes a lot about the user, whereas Selekt.in sees an opportunity to collect explicit data smartly and achieve an exponential difference in recommendation accuracy.
"Explicit Data is more convincing and assuring thereby making recommendations better" – Sai Prashanth, Co-founder & Product Head
Selekt.in has raised seed funding from Kashyap Vadapalli (CMO, Pepperfry), Abhimanyu Lal (CBO, KartRocket), Deepak Gupta (Co-Founder, Equity crest), Anubhav Sonthalia (Co-Founder, Sokrati.com)
The Product is currently in the beta testing phase. They have a website (https://www.selekt.in) and an Android App. Women's fashion would be the first category that Selekt.in will be launching. The launch is expected by May'17.
AI is currently the space to watch-out for and it wouldn't be long until we experience it everywhere including online shopping. We were always fascinated by what computers can do and it would be interesting to see how in the future our best shopping friend would be an AI system like Selekt.in
For more details Contact: Suvindh Sudevan | info@selekt.in | www.selekt.in
Suvindh Sudevan
***@selekt.in
