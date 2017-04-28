 
News By Tag
* Daytona Beach Hotel
* Beach Vacation
* Oceanfront Resort
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928


Bahama House Hotel Announces Changes to Resort Smoking Policy Effective May 1, 2017

Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort , Bahama House Hotel, Goes Smoke Free
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Daytona Beach Hotel
Beach Vacation
Oceanfront Resort

Industry:
Hotels

Location:
Daytona Beach - Florida - US

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Bahama House Hotel, located at 2001 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, FL, will be a smoke free facility as of May 1, 2017.  Blaine Lansberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Bahama House Hotel, states, "We made the decision to go smoke free due to overwhelming guest requests and to maintain a healthier environment for our guests.  Over time, we have re-vamped our breakfast menu to include healthier options including fruit, yogurt, and hard boiled eggs.  We are excited to make this change and think our resort will be even more attractive to the health conscious, non-smoking population."

For additional information on this change, travelers are invited to call the resort directly at 1-888-687-1894.  The Bahama House Hotel is an oceanfront property near many of Daytona Beach's annual events including Bike Week, Biketoberfest, Speedweeks, the Daytona 500, the Turkey Run, the annual Greek Festival and hundreds more events each year.  This oceanfront resort welcomes both families and groups. Its prime location makes it easy for guests to attend the many local events Daytona Beach has to offer.

Along with having "The World's Most Famous Beach" at their footsteps, guests can also choose to spend their time visiting the Daytona Beach International Speedway, the Daytona Beach Flea Market, or shop at the new Daytona Beach Tanger Outlets.

This family friendly oceanfront resort includes many amenities in their affordable rate.  The wide array of amenities includes high speed Wi-Fi internet access, a daily deluxe continental breakfast, a daily cocktail reception, daily newspaper, free parking, and freshly baked cookies in the morning.  No resort fees are ever charged.

This beautiful hotel offers many different room choices that appeal to singles, families, and groups.  A sample of room choices available include: an oceanfront efficiency, an ocean view efficiency, and an ocean view room.  The efficiency rooms include a full kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator and ice maker.  There is a 2-burner stove, pots, pans, utensils, and service for four.  There is also a microwave and coffee maker with coffee. The non-efficiency rooms include a mini-refrigerator, microwave, and coffee maker.  Lansberry states, "Many guests, especially families, appreciate having an efficiency room during their stay.  This allows them the flexibility to make their own meals before heading out for a day on the town or at the beach."

Known for its oceanfront location, the Bahama House Hotel offers easy access to the beach.  Lansberry adds, "Easy beach access is a boon for our guests.  Simply pack a beach bag, walk down to the beach, and prepare for relaxation!  Families traveling with children and those traveling with limited ability to walk a far distance appreciate our close-proximity to the beach."

For more information or to book a hotel room at the Bahama House Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida, travelers can call 1-888-687-1894 or visit online at: https://daytonabahamahouse.com/.

Media Contact
Bahama House Hotel
1-888-687-1894
blaine@daytonabahamahouse.com
End
Source:Bahama House Hotel
Email:***@daytonabahamahouse.com Email Verified
Tags:Daytona Beach Hotel, Beach Vacation, Oceanfront Resort
Industry:Hotels
Location:Daytona Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bahama House Daytona Beach PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share