News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bahama House Hotel Announces Changes to Resort Smoking Policy Effective May 1, 2017
Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort , Bahama House Hotel, Goes Smoke Free
For additional information on this change, travelers are invited to call the resort directly at 1-888-687-1894. The Bahama House Hotel is an oceanfront property near many of Daytona Beach's annual events including Bike Week, Biketoberfest, Speedweeks, the Daytona 500, the Turkey Run, the annual Greek Festival and hundreds more events each year. This oceanfront resort welcomes both families and groups. Its prime location makes it easy for guests to attend the many local events Daytona Beach has to offer.
Along with having "The World's Most Famous Beach" at their footsteps, guests can also choose to spend their time visiting the Daytona Beach International Speedway, the Daytona Beach Flea Market, or shop at the new Daytona Beach Tanger Outlets.
This family friendly oceanfront resort includes many amenities in their affordable rate. The wide array of amenities includes high speed Wi-Fi internet access, a daily deluxe continental breakfast, a daily cocktail reception, daily newspaper, free parking, and freshly baked cookies in the morning. No resort fees are ever charged.
This beautiful hotel offers many different room choices that appeal to singles, families, and groups. A sample of room choices available include: an oceanfront efficiency, an ocean view efficiency, and an ocean view room. The efficiency rooms include a full kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator and ice maker. There is a 2-burner stove, pots, pans, utensils, and service for four. There is also a microwave and coffee maker with coffee. The non-efficiency rooms include a mini-refrigerator, microwave, and coffee maker. Lansberry states, "Many guests, especially families, appreciate having an efficiency room during their stay. This allows them the flexibility to make their own meals before heading out for a day on the town or at the beach."
Known for its oceanfront location, the Bahama House Hotel offers easy access to the beach. Lansberry adds, "Easy beach access is a boon for our guests. Simply pack a beach bag, walk down to the beach, and prepare for relaxation! Families traveling with children and those traveling with limited ability to walk a far distance appreciate our close-proximity to the beach."
For more information or to book a hotel room at the Bahama House Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida, travelers can call 1-888-687-1894 or visit online at: https://daytonabahamahouse.com/
Media Contact
Bahama House Hotel
1-888-687-1894
blaine@daytonabahamahouse.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse