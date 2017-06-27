News By Tag
Daytona Beach Oceanfront Hotel Offers Best Rates For Direct Bookings
The Bahama House Hotel Invites Travelers to Book Direct For Ocean Front Views and Best Availablility
Blaine Lansberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Bahama House Hotel, states, "The book direct & save option on our website offers guests the best value for their dollar. This option enables guests to secure the perfect room for them along with offering a guaranteed low rate."
The Bahama House Hotel offers many room options including ocean front, ocean view, the penthouse, and rooms with kitchenettes. Rooms with kitchenettes include a full kitchen with a full refrigerator and ice maker, a 2- burner stove, pots, pans, utensils, and service for four. There is also a microwave and coffee maker with coffee. Standard Rooms come equipped with a mini-refrigerator, microwave, and coffee maker. The penthouse boasts a separate full kitchen, living room/dining room and bedroom that has over 700 square feet of living space along with spectacular views of the beach, ocean, and waterway from the hotel's top floor.
This resort is a completely smoke-free property. A wide array of amenities are included in the affordable rate. Amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi internet access, a daily continental breakfast including assorted Danish, assorted breads, English muffins, croissants, plain and cinnamon raisin bagels, jellies, butter, peanut butter, cream cheese, French toast sticks, assorted cold cereal, oatmeal, grits, bananas, assorted yogurt, hardboiled eggs, orange juice, milk, coffee and tea with condiments. On Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday biscuits and gravy are also available. Other amenities included in their rate is a daily cocktail reception, daily newspaper, free parking, and fresh baked cookies. No resort fees are ever charged at the Bahama House Hotel.
This oceanfront resort appeals to solo travelers, families, and groups. Lansberry states, "Our array of room choices makes it easy for a traveler to book the perfect room for their stay. Many families prefer to book an efficiency so that they can make meals in their room while many couples or solo travelers prefer to never see a kitchen."
The Bahama House Hotel is situated right on the ocean, beach access is extremely easy for families with small children or handicap guests. The Bahama House Hotel is located near the Daytona Beach International Speedway, the Dayton Beach Flea Market, and the Daytona Beach International Airport. In addition, there are several local restaurants and shopping within walking distance. The Daytona Beach Bandshell is a popular attraction for guests to enjoy weekly free concerts throughout the summer on Saturday nights.
To learn more about the Bahama House Hotel, travelers are encouraged to visit online at https://daytonabahamahouse.com/
Bahama House Hotel
1-888-687-1894
blaine@daytonabahamahouse.com
