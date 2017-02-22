News By Tag
Bahama House Hotel Now Offers High-Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Stations For Guests
Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort Offers New Environmentally Friendly Guest Amenity
Blaine Lansberry, Vice-president of sales and marketing for the Bahama House Hotel, states, "We are excited to offer this new environmentally friendly guest amenity. More and more people are purchasing electric powered vehicles and we are happy to be able to provide a place for our guests to charge their vehicles. By partnering with Tesla Motors, we can offer this service free of charge to our guests."
The Bahama House Hotel, located at 2001 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, Florida, never charges a resort fee and includes many amenities in their affordable rates. Guests can enjoy amenities such as a daily deluxe continental breakfast, daily cocktail reception, fresh baked cookies, high speed Wi-Fi internet access, free parking, and more. Lansberry adds, "Many hotels add on a resort fee which can make what seems like an inexpensive beach vacation very costly. We offer several amenities without the heavy resort fee to make it affordable for families to enjoy an oceanfront resort without the lofty fees."
Every room at the Bahama House Hotel offers a view of the Atlantic Ocean. There are various room choices available that are sure to please the taste of all guests. Room options include ocean view efficiency, ocean view suite, ocean front efficiency, deluxe ocean front efficiency, ocean king efficiency, and the penthouse. The efficiency rooms include a full kitchen with a full- sized refrigerator and ice maker, a 2-burner stove, a microwave, pots and pans, utensil service for four, a coffee maker and coffee. Non-efficiency rooms have a mini-refrigerator, a microwave, and a coffee maker.
This oceanfront resort in Daytona Beach, Florida hosts guests for annual events including the Daytona 500, SpeedWeeks at the Daytona International Speedway, Bike Week, Biketoberfest, and many more. Easy beach access is appreciated by all guests but especially those traveling with children. The Bahama House Hotel also offers a spacious in-ground swimming pool and close proximity to local attractions including the Daytona Beach Pier, the Daytona Beach International Speedway and the Daytona Beach Flea Market.
Travelers are encouraged to book directly with the hotel for best value and room selection when calling 1-888-687-1894, consumers can also book online at: https://daytonabahamahouse.com/
