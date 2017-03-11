Bahama House Hotel Featured In Sherman's Travel Hand-Picked Deals

 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Daytona Beach Bahama House Hotel is featured in Sherman's Travel Hand-Picked Deals.  This travel guide compiled a list of the 10 best things to do in Daytona Beach, beyond the sand, and the Bahama House Hotel is featured on the list.  Sherman's Travel Media states that it is a leading publisher of top travel deals and gives vacation destination advice.  This media group has a partnership with USAToday.com, deal syndication with Yahoo! And WashingtonPost.com along with editorial licensing agreements with MSNBC.com and MSN.com.

Blaine Lansberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Bahama House Hotel, states, "We are excited to be featured on the Sherman's Travel Media site.  This company has a loyal following of travelers and its site reaches many readers.  To view the article, please visit: https://www.shermanstravel.com/weekly-spotlight/daytona-beach. "

The Bahama House Hotel offers ocean view rooms at an affordable rate.  Amenities such as a daily deluxe continental breakfast, daily cocktail reception, daily newspaper, high speed Wi-Fi internet access, fresh baked cookies, a parking garage, and electric vehicle charging stations for guests are all included in the rate.  Lansberry states, "many hotels charge resort fees for these extras, but at our oceanfront property on Daytona Beach, all of these amenities are free and included in the rate."

This oceanfront resort offers easy access to the beach.  This is a boon for guests especially those who are traveling with small children.  This hotel caters to families, groups, and solo travelers.

The Bahama House hotel is a Daytona Oceanfront Hotel located at 2001 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, Florida and offers an array of rooms to choose from.  Guests Choose from Direct Oceanfront or Oceanview Rooms.  Most rooms include a kitchenette that comes with a full -size refrigerator with ice maker, 2-burner stove, microwave oven, pots, pans, utensils, and service for four.  Rooms without a kitchen do include a microwave and mini-fridge.

Lansberry adds, "Travelers have varying preferences.  Some guests prefer to cook a few meals in their room while others never want to set foot in the kitchen during their vacation.  We offer different types of rooms to accommodate all of our guests."   To make a reservation, travelers are encouraged to call 1-888-687-1894 or they can book directand save at: https://daytonabahamahouse.com/.

The Bahama House Hotel is located on the beach with easy access by foot.  It is a 2016 TripAdvisor.com certificate of Excellence Winner. Located nearby are many things to do such as stroll to the Daytona Beach Pier, shop at the Daytona Flea Market, or visit the Daytona Beach International Speedway.  Guests that fly into the Daytona Beach International Airport are in close proximity to the Bahama House Hotel.

Lansberry adds, "Our hotel truly offers it all, a great location, affordable rates, included amenities, and fun in the sun."  For reservations and additional information guests are asked to call 1-888-687-1894 or to learn more online visit:  https://daytonabahamahouse.com/.

