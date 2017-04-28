 
Jane stays in the frame at Mid West Displays

Jane Cutler has joined the sales team at Mid West Displays' Shrewsbury HQ.
 
SHREWSBURY, England - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Jane has over 12 years sector experience. She previously worked for Fairfield Display, which ceased trading last year.

In fact Jane has a successful career in sales and customer service, with previous roles in sectors as varied as recruitment and breweries!

However it is in the display sector that Jane has developed an unrivalled knowledge. She developed the burgeoning market for LED light frames – a core product for Mid West Displays – especially for the estate agency market.

Jane says the sudden closure of Fairfield Displays was a shock "We were told the business was closed in the afternoon. I cleared my desk – and that was it. After a few weeks deciding what to do it seemed sensible to approach Mid West Displays and fortunately there was a role that I was interested in, and that used my decade-long sector experience."

For Jane a welcome difference is Mid West Display's manufacturing ability. "Not only is the quality of products guaranteed, it makes it easier to plan every project – there is no need to rely on 3rd party suppliers & that helps keep costs down too. And we can develop bespoke solutions to help customers make the most of their budget and display space."

Jane is settling into her new role & contemplating a second decade in the industry!

Find out more Find out more at www.midwestdisplays.co.uk

