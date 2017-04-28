News By Tag
Edupliance Tackles Flexible Working Arrangements in New Webinar
The air-tight rule of most companies in the past was that an employee was offered one of two types of positions: either full time or part time. As families are sharing child caring responsibilities, these employees are demanding something different. Laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act are now requiring employers to consider flexible working arrangements if such does not impose an undue hardship on the organization. The United States is one of the last industrialized countries to embrace the concept of flexible working arrangements. Such arrangements are now being forced on companies -- either because the company wants to be competitive to attract the best employees or because the law may require the company to consider or grant a flexible work arrangement. To be sure, however, the courts are just now analyzing the legal issues surrounding flexible work arrangements. This webinar will identify the benefits such arrangements may offer companies and the legal issues facing a company when considering such arrangements.
The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Susan Desmond, an expert with over 30 years of representing management in all areas of labor and employment law. She is a principal with Jackson Lewis PC. A frequent author and speaker, Ms. Desmond is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named by Chambers USA as one of America's leading business lawyers for labor and employment law. She is also listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers and Louisiana Super Lawyers.
Webinar attendees will learn:
• Types of flexible working arrangements, including but not limited to job sharing, flex-time; compressed work weeks, etc
• Benefits to utilizing flexible work arrangements
• Problematic practical concerns when considering flexible work arrangements in your workplace
• Benefit issues for the "perma-temp"
• Joint employer issues for the "perma-temp"
• Equal Pay Act issues under flexible work arrangements
• Telecommuting as a flexible work arrangement (one of the most controversial)
• Telecommuting as a reasonable accommodation under the ADA
• Why attendance may not be considered an essential job function
• Privacy and confidentiality concerns arising out of telecommuting arrangements
• What a good telecommuting policy should include
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries.
Media Inquiries
support@edupliance.com
Media Contact
Edupliance
8448101151
***@edupliance.com
