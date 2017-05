Edupliance Covers LGBT Acceptance That Colleges Need to Know In New Webinar

LGBT Acceptance_College

announces webinar titled,that aims to update attendees on how to educate the higher education community in the proper way to navigate issues regarding Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender students and staff members. The webinar goes LIVE on Tuesday, May 9, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, Eastern Time.According to the, there may be nearly(Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender)students and more than 160,000 faculty and staff members at universities and colleges across the nation. With society quickly becoming more accepting, those numbers will trend higher as more students, faculty members, and staff members voluntarily reveal they are LGBT. With more and more students entering college identifying with the LGBT community, colleges and universities must adapt effectively to support their needs. With these and other changing student demographics, it is essential that institutions of higher education proactively evaluate policies to ensure that they are meeting the needs of all students. The LGBT community is not unlike other groups from the past and the access we hold is in danger of being restricted so it is essential that institutions of higher education proactively evaluate policies to ensure that they are meeting the needs of all students.The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by, has 18 years of experience in the fields of student services and learning resources. While at North Lake College in Irving, TX, he has expanded his work to include multiple student cohorts, including Title IX initiatives. He is presently the Director of Learning Resources, and served as Title IX Coordinator from 2014-2016.• How to Review the implications of the 2/22/2017 "Dear Colleague" letter related to "sex-segregated facilities"• Analyze the climate of the LGBT college population as it relates to sexual assault.• Examine LGBT campus acceptance starts with staff.• Gain an insight into the academic implications of an LGBT-friendly campus.• Discuss Best Practices in way of campus examples to create and maintain an LGBT friendly environment