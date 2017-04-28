 
News By Tag
* LGBT
* Dear Colleague Letter
* LGBT college sexual assault
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hillsboro
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928

Edupliance Covers LGBT Acceptance That Colleges Need to Know In New Webinar

 
 
LGBT Acceptance_College
LGBT Acceptance_College
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
LGBT
Dear Colleague Letter
LGBT college sexual assault

Industry:
Education

Location:
Hillsboro - Oregon - US

Subject:
Events

HILLSBORO, Ore. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Edupliance announces webinar titled, "LGBT Acceptance: What All Colleges Need to Know" that aims to update attendees on how to educate the higher education community in the proper way to navigate issues regarding Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender students and staff members. The webinar goes LIVE on Tuesday, May 9, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, Eastern Time.

According to the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, there may be nearly 1 million LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) students and more than 160,000 faculty and staff members at universities and colleges across the nation. With society quickly becoming more accepting, those numbers will trend higher as more students, faculty members, and staff members voluntarily reveal they are LGBT. With more and more students entering college identifying with the LGBT community, colleges and universities must adapt effectively to support their needs. With these and other changing student demographics, it is essential that institutions of higher education proactively evaluate policies to ensure that they are meeting the needs of all students. The LGBT community is not unlike other groups from the past and the access we hold is in danger of being restricted so it is essential that institutions of higher education proactively evaluate policies to ensure that they are meeting the needs of all students.

The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by Kent Seaver, has 18 years of experience in the fields of student services and learning resources. While at North Lake College in Irving, TX, he has expanded his work to include multiple student cohorts, including Title IX initiatives. He is presently the Director of Learning Resources, and served as Title IX Coordinator from 2014-2016.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• How to Review the implications of the 2/22/2017 "Dear Colleague" letter related to "sex-segregated facilities"
• Analyze the climate of the LGBT college population as it relates to sexual assault.
• Examine LGBT campus acceptance starts with staff.
• Gain an insight into the academic implications of an LGBT-friendly campus.
• Discuss Best Practices in way of campus examples to create and maintain an LGBT friendly environment

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/lgbt-acceptance-what-a...

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com

Contact
Edupliance
8448101151
***@edupliance.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edupliance.com Email Verified
Tags:LGBT, Dear Colleague Letter, LGBT college sexual assault
Industry:Education
Location:Hillsboro - Oregon - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Edupliance PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share