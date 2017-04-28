News By Tag
Edupliance Covers LGBT Acceptance That Colleges Need to Know In New Webinar
According to the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, there may be nearly 1 million LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender)
The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by Kent Seaver, has 18 years of experience in the fields of student services and learning resources. While at North Lake College in Irving, TX, he has expanded his work to include multiple student cohorts, including Title IX initiatives. He is presently the Director of Learning Resources, and served as Title IX Coordinator from 2014-2016.
Webinar attendees will learn:
• How to Review the implications of the 2/22/2017 "Dear Colleague" letter related to "sex-segregated facilities"
• Analyze the climate of the LGBT college population as it relates to sexual assault.
• Examine LGBT campus acceptance starts with staff.
• Gain an insight into the academic implications of an LGBT-friendly campus.
• Discuss Best Practices in way of campus examples to create and maintain an LGBT friendly environment
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
