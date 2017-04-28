Oldfield's Offers Tips on How to Find Great Values on Scratch-and-Dent Appliances That Work Great

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Appliances

* Discounts

* Bargains Industry:

* Retail Location:

* Eugene - Oregon - US Subject:

* Deals

Contact

Joel Rimmer

***@oldfieldsappliance.com Joel Rimmer

End

--(Eugene, Oregon -- May 1, 2017) "Whether you're on a tight budget or not, name-brand manufacturers offer great deals on open-box appliances with minor cosmetic imperfections that work perfectly," says local expert Joel Rimmer in a new video interview (https://youtu.be/SGCIQA5YTJQ)In the video, Mr. Rimmer, who is general manager of Oldfield's Appliance in Eugene, describes how GE, Frigidaire and Whirlpool and others provide retailers with items returned to their warehouses that they can't sell again. "There are many reasons why leading manufacturers end up with truckloads of this merchandise,"he says. "Maybe a carton was opened or got damaged in shipment. Maybe the wrong color was shipped out.""At Oldfield's, we take advantage of this opportunity because we're able to buy the items far below our normal cost," Mr. Rimmer explains. "If you can spend a limited amount or need something for a rental unit — or if you just want a terrific value — you can save a lot by getting something that's dented or scratched but works fine."Savings on open-box items can be as much as 30, 40 or 50 percent off of what you would normally pay, he notes. "Sometimes there's nothing wrong with the items at all, so Oldfield's just turns around and passes along the savings and the value to our customers," Mr. Rimmer notes.In fact, Oldfield's has just received 50 appliances each from Frigidaire and GE, as part of itsnow through May 30. "We're going through them and cleaning them up before we put them on the sales floor," Mr. Rimmer says."You'll find anything from top-freezer refrigerators to French door, counter-depth stainless steel refrigerators,"he adds. The sale also includes open-box gas ranges, electric ranges, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves and micro hoods — the whole gamut. "We've even got some freezers, which tend to go really fast whenever we get them in," he adds.Everyone likes a bargain, Mr. Rimmer notes. "A lot of people like to look at scratch-and dent stuff because quite often, those scuffs are in places that won't be visible once the appliance is installed. After a range goes into a cabinet, the imperfection might only be visible from the side, where you'd never see it. Some things of course will have a good ding in them, but we really discount those for our customers — so there's great value here for everyone.""The thing is, we never really know what we're getting until we get it," says Mr. Rimmer. "We may learn the model number, or that three gas ranges are coming in, but we don't know all the details until the shipment actually shows up." This is what makes open-box sales a money-saving treasure hunt."For example, Oldfield's how has a couple of white 30-inch double wall ovens that normally sell for $2,000 each. But ours cost less than $1,000. They're in perfect working condition — there's nothing wrong with them at all. I don't know if the wrong color was shipped, but the manufacturer sent us these totally fine open boxes."As for chest freezers currently on sale, Mr. Rimmer explains they go quickly — even as scratch-and-dent items — because usually they're kept in garages or other places where nobody's really looking at them aesthetically."Sometimes people call and ask us to put their name on an open-box freezer sight-unseen, because they only care that it works and they can save a few hundred bucks," he says. Unfortunately Oldfield's can't special-order this kind of merchandise. "We have what we have and we get what we get, and when it's sold it's sold." So if you're in the market for a scratch-and-dent bargain, make sure to get to their sale early."If we don't have exactly what you're looking for among our open-box items, we have a lot of other great values here at the store," Mr. Rimmer says. "I'm sure we can show you something in our regular stock that fits your budget and your needs."Oldfield's receives fresh merchandise all the time, so it's a good idea just to come by and see what's new. "We have everything on display waiting for you," he adds. "We will be happy to demonstrate their features and benefits."So don't missnow through May 31. You'll find great buys on scratched, dented or slightly blemished name-brand appliances with full manufacturer's warranties and 12-month financing OAC. All items are one-of-a-kind. When they're gone, they're gone.Oldfield's has been in business here in Lane County since 1936. In March of this year, it merged with Kelly's Home Center to give customers even more buying power. "We're going to be here for a long time, so we'd love to meet you and demonstrate the advantages of doing business with us," adds Mr. Rimmer. "Stop by this month and see our amazing deals on fully working, open-box appliances."OLDFIELD'S APPLIANCE1465 W. 7th Ave.Eugene, OR 97402541-485-6000