A Hilarious New Web Series About Bad Dates,"The Date", Premiering on YouTube

-- What was the worst date you've ever been on? That's the question every story teller answers on "The Date", a new web series focused on horrible date stories. Finally Free Media, the production company behind the new series, has announced "The Date" will be premiering on May 19th on their YouTube channel.According to Roman Debotch, the creator of "The Date", the series is a passion project that started out as a conversation among friends. "We all have experienced bad dates. One of my favorite conversations to have with people is hearing about their bad date stories," says Roman, "Then one evening, a thought crossed my mind that these stories should be recorded and shared with the world."Each episode focuses on one bad date story in this 4-episode web series. The storytellers share their stories in an interview style while the date is reenacted through animation. "Animation was an ideal fit to these stories," adds Roman, "It keeps the story light hearted and moves it along at a great pace.""The Date" will premier on Finally Free Media's YouTube channel on May 19th, 2017. Find out more at https://www.finallyfreemedia.com/ the-date/ Connect with "The Date":YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13QxTtMTyXoWebsite: https://www.finallyfreemedia.com/the-date/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/finallyfreemedia/Media Contact:Roman Debotchinfo@finallyfreemedia.com(714) 932-3286