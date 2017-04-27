 
News By Tag
* Web Series
* Youtube
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827

A Hilarious New Web Series About Bad Dates,"The Date", Premiering on YouTube

 
 
the date youtube
the date youtube
IRVINE, Calif. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- What was the worst date you've ever been on? That's the question every story teller answers on "The Date", a new web series focused on horrible date stories. Finally Free Media, the production company behind the new series, has announced "The Date" will be premiering on May 19th on their YouTube channel.

According to Roman Debotch, the creator of "The Date", the series is a passion project that started out as a conversation among friends. "We all have experienced bad dates. One of my favorite conversations to have with people is hearing about their bad date stories," says Roman, "Then one evening, a thought crossed my mind that these stories should be recorded and shared with the world."

Each episode focuses on one bad date story in this 4-episode web series.  The storytellers share their stories in an interview style while the date is reenacted through animation. "Animation was an ideal fit to these stories," adds Roman, "It keeps the story light hearted and moves it along at a great pace."

"The Date" will premier on Finally Free Media's YouTube channel on May 19th, 2017. Find out more at https://www.finallyfreemedia.com/the-date/

Connect with "The Date":

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13QxTtMTyXo



Website: https://www.finallyfreemedia.com/the-date/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/finallyfreemedia/

Media Contact:

Roman Debotch

info@finallyfreemedia.com

(714) 932-3286

Media Contact
Roman Debotch
(714) 932-3286
info@finallyfreemedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@finallyfreemedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Dating, Web Series, Youtube
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Finally Free Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share