7 Reasons why you should avoid For Sale By Owner – Infographic

Exposure to Prospective Buyers- An estimated 88% of home buyers utilize an agent when purchasing a property. Those agents are likely to work with agents representing properties to find the perfect home for their clients. It is a common practice for agents representing home buyers to look at various homes before the homes are even officially on the market.
You Make More Money- According to The National Association of Realtors, "The typical for sale by owner home sold for $185,000 compared to $245,000 among agent assisted home sales." Agents know how to better price the property to get the maximum profit on it. In addition to that, the agent can also assist in making small changes on the house to get the maximum value out of it.
Agents Are Buffers - There are so many intricate parts to selling a home. Negotiating with home buyers, reading through piles of paperwork, and dealing with contractors are all done better when you have an agent working on your behalf.
Neighborhood Knowledge - Most of us believe we know our neighborhoods pretty well. Street names, shop locations, and the neighbors across the street are all part of neighborhood knowledge. But when you're selling a house, you need a different type of neighborhood knowledge.
Marketing Advantages - These days, making flyers of your home for sale or taking out an ad in the local paper simply doesn't cut it. There are so many various marketing techniques agents utilize in order to sell your property.
Professional Networking - The average real estate agent has a professional network that extends beyond other agents. There are lawyers, contractors, photographers, stagers, loan officers, and more in their extensive network.
FSBoing Has Become More Difficult - The home selling process is more complicated than ever. Even with the help of social media marketing, it is a difficult process to go through without having an expert on your side.
