NeWave's Smart Shelf™ Selected as a "Technology that will Change How We Live"
The new web program launched by the Discovery Channel features new technologies that they believe will have a significant impact on our future. These include Wearable technologies, Home Automation, Drones, and Self Driving Cars. The segment on Cashier Free Retailers was developed to highlight technologies that will allow retailers to automate operations and focus their employees more on improving customer service
NeWave's Smart Shelf system provides information on shelf item movement to prevent merchandise out of stocks using its unique patented Wave® RFID antenna technology. In simple terms, when an item leaves the shelf, NeWave's Smart Shelf sees it even when it is not tagged. Based on criteria set by the retailer for low inventory limits, the Smart Shelf software signals an alert in real time that can be sent on-site to store managers, or remotely to merchandising and loss prevention personnel as well as suppliers. There is no need to tag items, so you get all the benefits of the solution, without the added labor, item tag and maintenance costs. The Smart Shelf can also trigger a retailer designated alarm message and a video capture alert within the store that enables theft prevention. The system strives to make it easy to get real time in or low on-shelf stock information anytime to any authorized person or group via any smart device
"We are thrilled to be recognized as a leading technology for the future of retailing", stated Dr. Den Burnside, CTO and Founder of NeWave Sensor Solutions. He also added," This along with our Consumer Electronic Show Award in 2016 for engineering innovation certainly reinforces our direction in providing a game changing RFID solution."
The Smart Shelf is the first system/technology to provide on shelf merchandise availability without the need for tagging the products on the shelf, greatly lowering use costs while eliminating out-of-stock using real-time restocking information before the last item is removed from the shelf.. The award winning Smart Shelf will be showcased at RFID Live in Phoenix on May 9-11 in Booth 101.
About NeWave® Sensor Solutions:
NeWave Sensor Solutions is a leading provider of optimized solutions for today's most challenging item-level Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) problems. The company develops industry-standard RFID technology based on the patented Wave Antenna that sets a new standard for accuracy, versatility and efficiency. The Wave is the first and only antenna specifically designed to be used only for item-level RFID solutions. NeWave's core technology was developed by the world-class ElectroScience Laboratory (ESL) of The Ohio State University, a pioneer in RF research and development under the direction of NeWave's Chief Technical Officer (CTO), and is produced in partnership with Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC), the Taiwan-based global leader in antenna manufacturing. NeWave's management team leverages a strong technical and international business heritage in a variety of industries for accomplishing its mission of providing optimized solutions to today's greatest RFID challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.newaverfid.com. *NeWave®, Wave® and Smart Shelf™ are trademarks of NeWave Sensor Solutions, LLC Plain City (Columbus), Ohio USA
