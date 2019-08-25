News By Tag
SLS, newave, and WNC join in a relationship to develop the Asia Pacific(APAC) RFID Market
Each company brings unique strengths to this relationship:
1. NSS - Co-owner with WNC of intellectual property rights for the patented wave® antenna, proven ability to provide superior technology, RFID solution designs, product development and quality control testing expertise to ensure exceptional performance.
2. SLS - the portal market leader in North America, with an expansive customer base with global reach, proprietary software integration expertise and proven installation executional excellence. SLS focuses on providing improved business processes with unmatched installation expertise, in market testing, and software integration to customer's ERP systems for a complete portal solution.
3. WNC - Co-owner of intellectual property rights for the wave® antenna provides manufacturing, state of the art laboratory testing capability, APAC commercial capability as well as a global infrastructure and customer base. WNC will provide APAC portal manufacturing for SLS and for to WNC's global customer base.
Jeff Hudson, CEO of Smart Label Solutions stated: "By mid-2020, we expect to have completed nearly 10,000 portal installations in North America. Together with NSS and WNC, we have an excellent opportunity to leverage our North American success and customer base to their Asian divisions. We are very excited about this new venture and we share the objective of becoming the leading global provider of RFID portals within the next decade".
Barry Burnside, a Founder and Board Member of newave advised: "newave and SLS have had an incredibly successful partnership over the last six or more years and with WNC's APAC market knowledge, infrastructure, technical capability and extensive customer base, we together as partners expect to become the leading global portal provider over the next decade. What SLS and NSS have accomplished in North America is an incredible success story. This success and the deep expertise and synergy brought together by these three companies is a very formidable combination."
Jeffrey Gau, President and CEO of WNC said, "We are delighted to partner with SLS and NSS to explore business opportunities in an expanding APAC RFID market. With our: proven track record in RFID antenna design and manufacturing for a wide range of products; our global customer base; and our top-notch testing facilities, WNC will continue to offer critical technical expertise in support of our mutual objective: Providing leadership for the RFID portal industry, now and in the foreseeable future."
About Smart Label Solutions, LLC
Smart Label Solutions (SLS) combines hardware products from leading manufactures with their suite of RFID software and Barcode software products. Smart Label has partnered with leading manufacturers of RFID Hardware and Barcode Hardware to provide their customers with best in class products. SLS delivers customer focused solutions that provide improved accuracy and efficiency to your existing business processes. For more information visit www.slsrfid.com
About Wistron NeWeb Corporation
Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC) specializes in the design and development of cutting-edge communication products. WNC's technical expertise ranges across applications from broadband, broadcasting, multimedia, and the IoT to wireline and wireless communications, with product scope covering solutions in network communications, digital home products, satellite broadcasting, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and RFID tracking. For more information, please visit: www.wnc.com.tw.
About newave® Sensor Solutions:
newave is a leading provider of optimized solutions for today's most challenging item-level Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) problems. The company develops industry-standard RFID technology based on the patented wave® antenna that sets a new standard for accuracy, versatility and efficiency. The wave is the first and only antenna specifically designed to be used for item-level RFID solutions. newave's core technology was developed by the world-class ElectroScience Laboratory (ESL) of The Ohio State University, a pioneer in RF research and development under the direction of newave's Chief Technical Officer (CTO), and is produced in partnership with Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC), the Taiwan-based global leader in antenna manufacturing. newave's management team leverages a strong technical and international business heritage in a variety of industries for accomplishing its mission of providing optimized solutions to today's greatest RFID challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.newaverfid.com. *newave®, Wave® and smartShelf™ are trademarks of newave Plain City (Columbus), Ohio USA
