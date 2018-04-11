News By Tag
NeWave Founder, Dr. Den Burnside Wins Prestigious John Kraus Antenna Award
The compact test range was developed for the Department of Defense to test large objects indoors. It was extremely important in terms of stealth technology. The Ohio State ElectroScience Laboratory compact range is one of a few ranges in the world that can and has been used to measure the patterns and gains of NeWave's unique three Wave® RFID antennas. This allows NeWave the assurance they are utilizing the most advanced antenna test methods for their patented antennas.
The John Kraus Award honors an individual or team that has made a significant advance in antenna technology. The criteria considered by the Antenna and Propagation Society awards committee included:
· A new or substantially improved method or device for radiating or receiving electromagnetic waves.
· A new concept for the electromagnetic transmission, reception, or imaging of signals, an innovative use of materials or configuration of structures to achieve better electromagnetic performance
· A design that yields a hereto for unknown capability.
The IEEE Antennas and Propagation Society is a nearly 9,000 member sub-group of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers which describes itself as "the world's largest technical professional society".
Dr. Burnside is an Emeritus Professor with several decades of service at The Ohio State University (OSU), and is the former Director of the world famous ElectroScience Laboratory (ESL) at the University. The ESL became one of the world's leading University Radio Frequency (RF) research and development facilities and has developed many very complex RFsystemsused by the US military, industry and NASA. For his defense efforts, Dr. Burnside was awarded the NASA Distinguished Public Service Award, which is the highest award given by NASA to a non-employee. Dr. Burnside is also recognized for the developments of the dominant wireless concealment system used in the U.S, creation of the Wildblue ground terminal antenna system and the invention of unique low-cost, high performance RFID item-level antennas and reader subsystems. Dr. Burnside earned his BSEE and MSEE in 1968 and his Ph.D. in 1972 all from OSU.
Dr. Gupta received his BS (Electronics and Electrical Communication)
"I am greatly honored to win this award with Dr. Gupta considering that John Kraus and I were great friends and we got the opportunity to measure his latest Helical antenna designs in our compact range ", stated Dr. Den Burnside, CTO of NeWave Sensor Solutions. He also added," The development of the ESL compact range came at a very important time in our country in that stealth technology was critical to our country's defense. Prior to the compact range the bulk of stealth measurements were performed outdoors mainly at night. With the compact range much of the stealth development could be done indoors. In addition, the blended rolled edges lead to the tremendous accuracy required for the advancement of stealth technology. As result, blended rolled edge compact ranges have been used in virtually all the US defense contractors."
About NeWave® Sensor Solutions:
NeWave Sensor Solutions is a leading provider of optimized solutions for today's most challenging item-level Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) problems. The company develops industry-standard RFID technology based on the patented Wave Antenna that sets a new standard for accuracy, versatility and efficiency. The Wave is the first and only antenna specifically designed to be used only for item-level RFID solutions. NeWave's core technology was developed by the world-class ElectroScience Laboratory (ESL) of The Ohio State University, a pioneer in RF research and development under the direction of NeWave's Chief Technical Officer (CTO), and is produced in partnership with Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC), the Taiwan-based global leader in antenna manufacturing. NeWave's management team leverages a strong technical and international business heritage in a variety of industries for accomplishing its mission of providing optimized solutions to today's greatest RFID challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.newaverfid.com. *NeWave®, Wave® and Smart Shelf™ are trademarks of NeWave Sensor Solutions, LLC Plain City (Columbus), Ohio USA
