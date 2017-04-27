News By Tag
Esri Solution Provider Shares the Vision of the GEOPowered Cloud, Enterprise GIS Deployment Platform
Cloud Solution provides users the performance of ArcGIS© Server without the cost and overhead of an on-premises deployment
ArcGIS Online
To date, the hybrid approach to ArcGIS Online is still the most popular implementation pattern as it provides clients with the best of Esri's enterprise products (ArcGIS Online & ArcGIS Enterprise). We find this implementation pattern especially valuable for enhanced GIS data integration, advanced map production, seamless data flow between ArcGIS Desktop and Web GIS users, etc. The problem is that for smaller clients, the cost associated with buying ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise, infrastructure and implementation services tends to take these benefits out of reach. To address this, our GEOPowered Cloud – Shared Hosting subscriptions provide ArcGIS Enterprise capabilities (paired with your ArcGIS Online subscription)
ArcGIS Enterprise
While shared hosting is great for certain clients, there are an equal number of organizations that have full access to ArcGIS Enterprise through Esri license agreements (ELAs, etc.). For these clients, cost is not the barrier, rather enterprise infrastructure and/or knowledge. To meet the needs of these clients, our cloud needs to adapt and we've done just that. Our GEOPowered Cloud – Dedicated Hosting subscriptions are designed to provide clients with a deployment platform for their dedicated ArcGIS Enterprise system. Whether paired with ArcGIS Online or fully configured with Portal for ArcGIS, our dedicated hosting subscriptions will adapt to your architectural needs. You're guaranteed the full power of ArcGIS Enterprise with a lower implementation cost and less ongoing responsibility.
Esri Partner Solutions
As clients implement and start using enterprise GIS capabilities, it's natural that they'll want to extend the ArcGIS platform with great third-party solutions offered by members of the Esri Partner Network. This brings the best of both worlds together and we want to enable that. As a result, we're excited to announce support for hosting and integration with third-party solutions offered by Esri business partners. While the implementation details will vary by product, we accommodate dedicated hosting and/or integration with shared or dedicated ArcGIS Enterprise resources. This is especially valuable for partners targeting accounts that fall into either the shared or dedicated hosting categories above.
In alignment with our motto "The Power of GIS, Simplified", we will continue to meet our clients where they are, offer enterprise GIS deployment options and work alongside them to change lives through the value of GIS. See more at http://www.geo-
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)
Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis
Web: geo-jobe.com
connect@geo-
facebook.com/
@geojobegis
