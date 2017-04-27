 
Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning Will Help You Determine Whether You Should Replace Your System

 
JUPITER, Fla. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- With summer getting closer and closer, South Florida has already entered its hot season. Those of us who have lived here long enough know that it doesn't take the official start of a season for the weather to get started. And, before we know it, 90 degree afternoons will be the new normal again. Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning knows how important it is to have a working a/c during the worst of the South Florida heat. They also know there are signs to look out for, that may indicate it is time to replace your air conditioner.

• Age. In Florida's tropical climate, air conditioning systems typically last for seven to nine years. Beyond this milestone, your system will likely break down more frequently and operate less efficiently, driving up your utility bills.
• Efficiency. New air conditioners offer higher Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratings (SEER) than older models. A higher SEER number indicates higher efficiency and lower operating costs. In most cases, investing in a newer unit pays for itself through savings on energy bills and repairs in just a few short years.
• Working condition. If your system breaks down repeatedly, offers low or average quality, or has not been properly maintained, then investing in a new air conditioner may make more financial sense than pouring money into a dying unit.

Before you really need your system up and running, make sure you take care of any issues. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.
Source:Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Air Conditioning, HVAC, South Florida
Industry:Home
Location:Jupiter - Florida - United States
