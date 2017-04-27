Global Port Construction Project Analysis and Insights Split by Country, Type and Value

Market Research Hub

Port construction projects have been gaining momentum due to various factors such as trade connectivity between two countries, urge of a country to capture nearby sea route, security concern and increased use of modern sea-going vessels. The port construction projects are significantly being developed at the global level; hence to provide an in-depth analysis related to this sector, a fresh report has been added to the vast database of Market Research Hub (MRH). This research study is titled as "", and offers a precise overview of the port construction projects at the global level segregated by country, value and type.The report initiates with the global overview of the port construction project, further divided into regional overview for the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Further the project is analyzed by region with countries including, India, Australia, the UAE, Indonesia, Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Tanzania, China, and Mexico.The research provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights based on the 540 CIC projects in the global market. The various region's port construction projects (as tracked by CIC) are also detailed with proper metrics, making it easy for the buyer. According to the analysis, the global port construction market is valued at US$459 billion. Also, Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest share with US$165.1 billion, equivalent to 36% of the total global value of port projects. With projects valuing US$145.2 billion, the Middle East and Africa are placed at the second spot. The Americas are placed next possessing the project which is valued at US$98.2 billion, along with Europe having a project pipeline of US$50.4 billion.The research provides an in-depth analysis into the main drivers, providing an understanding of the key trends, and analysis of projects by value for the global market and the main countries. This enables the clients to target products and services for each type of project. The report also provides top project data with value, stage, location and start date.The key highlights in the report include, the highest value of projects are at the execution stage with US$187.2 billion, while those in planning have a combined value of US$173.0 billion. Projects in the pre-execution stage amount to US$53.8 billion, while those at the pre-planning stage (announced and study) have a value of US$43.8 billion. The report also encloses useful tables and figures varying by various dimensions for detailed analysis of the port construction project on the global level.