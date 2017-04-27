GSF Mortgage President Named To Top 100 List

President Chad Jampedro

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to announce that President Chad Jampedro has recently been named among the 2017 Top 100 Influential Mortgage Executives by. The list is comprised of the current most prominent and effective leaders in the mortgage industry today.A former native of Monessen, Pennsylvania, Jampedro began his career with GSF in 2001 as a loan originator. He worked his way up through the company, eventually serving as COO, and now as President and co-owner. Under Jampedro's leadership, GSF continues to thrive; the company is now an industry leader with offices in 32 states as well as a direct seller/servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and a Ginnie Mae Issuer. GSF Mortgage also provides support for state bond, rehabilitation, construction, and Jumbo lending programs."Chad's leadership has been crucial to the success of our company," said GSF owner Jim Guzanick. "Chad's extraordinary attention to detail, his commitment to new and innovative ways to serve our customers, and his dedication to not only meet but exceed company goals is a primary reason that GSF continues to be a leader in the mortgage industry."In addition to this honor, Jampedro has also been named to40 under 40 multiple times and he has been instrumental in the numerous honors and awards that GSF Mortgage continues to be noted for including being named to50 Best Companies To Work For and the Inc. 5000 for two years and running.GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.