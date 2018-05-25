GSF Mortgage Corporation Bolsters 'The Home Team' in Delaware

End

-- GSF Mortgage Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Lewis Winward, mortgage loan originator located in New Castle, Delaware. He will be working under Branch Manager Christopher Patille. He graduated from The University of Delaware with a degree in Business Management and has been in the industry for six years, with previous experience as a Realtor. His customer service philosophy is about focusing on the buyer and putting them at ease by educating and communicating with them every step of the way.Winward specializes in VA loans, which offer veterans 100% financing. He is dedicated to helping those who served our country and he wants to make sure that they are fully aware of their homebuying benefits. He is eager to expand into first-time homebuyer loans and we at GSF think he will excel due to his network of Realtor connections he has made over the years."We are very excited to welcome Lew "The Hurricane" Winward to The Home Team Powered by GSF Mortgage! With over 6 years in the mortgage game, we welcome the wealth of knowledge and experience Lew brings to the team!" says Branch Manager Christopher Patille.Winward can be reached at (302) 268-8311 or lwinward@gogsf.com.GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.