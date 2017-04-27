 
New DCI Mt. Juliet clinic relocates Summit patients, welcomes more

 
 
DCI Mt. Juliet ribbon cutting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- DCI Mt. Juliet, at 2029 North Mt. Juliet Road, opened its doors on April 10. The brand new 10,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility provides dialysis treatments to patients who formerly received treatment in the DCI Summit facility located within Summit Medical Center and welcomes new patients as well.

"When we knew that we were outgrowing the hospital location, we began exploring building sites that would be most convenient for patients in the Mount Juliet area. We wanted to reduce drive times and build a clinic large enough to sustain continued growth," stated Dr. Vinita Anand, DCI Mt. Juliet Medical Director.

The new dialysis facility offers 21 dialysis stations with heated massage chairs and free WiFi access for patients to use while dialyzing. The facility also has rooms dedicated to home dialysis training and will have their home dialysis program operating in the near future.

"The community has been very supportive of our new facility," stated Ben Glidewell, DCI Area Operations Director. "We held an open house on Sunday, April 30, and many patients brought their families out to explore the center and learn more about dialysis. We look forward to many more opportunities to serve the community and provide education about kidney disease."

DCI Mt. Juliet is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. DCI Mt. Juliet is welcoming new patients on all shifts as well as patients traveling to the area who may need dialysis. Learn more at http://www.dciinc.org/mount-juliet/.
Source:Dialysis Clinic, Inc.
Email:***@dciinc.org Email Verified
Phone:6153420381
Tags:Kidney Disease, Mt Juliet, Grand Opening
Industry:Medical
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
