Community raises funds and awareness for HOPE Sheds Light at Hearts for HOPE Event
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to educating families on the disease of addiction, hosted its First Annual Hearts for HOPE Casino Night on April 27th in Lakewood.
Hearts for HOPE featured a 50/50 cash raffle, which offered a $10,000 grand prize, as well as a generous variety of over 80 gift baskets that were donated by the community and available for raffle. "We have all learned, and continue to learn, about opiate use and the devastating effect it can have on a person, family and the community," said Linda J. Alpay and Diane Rosetto, Hearts for HOPE committee co-chairs. "We have also felt the generosity, kindness and tremendous spirit of people from different walks of life uniting toward a common goal."
Among the many contributors to the event, HOPE Sheds Light would like to extend its gratitude to Corinne Kass and Charles Messenger of Harmonizing Homes for donating their time and event décor for the evening.
Founded in 2012 after co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance abuse, HOPE Sheds Light serves to provide help and resources to families affected by addiction. Rosetto, along with co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, and a team of board members and volunteers, work year-round to support families suffering from the epidemic of substance abuse that has become widely prevalent at the Jersey Shore in recent years.
"We are thankful to everyone who came out to support HOPE Sheds Light through our Hearts for HOPE event," said Ron Rosetto, co-founder of HOPE Sheds Light. "It really is humbling to see the community come together under a common goal to help spread awareness on addiction and recovery, and provide hope to those affected by this terrible disease in our community."
Looking to the future, HOPE Sheds Light will host its 4th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk on Saturday, September 9th on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk. The walk offers resources for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance abuse. The event also highlights inspirational speakers, a Tree of HOPE to remember those who were lost, onsite vendors, a raffle and more.
"At the Celebration of HOPE Walk, our community can come together to learn about addiction and recovery and provide hope to those affected," said Rosetto. "Those suffering typically don't know where to turn for help. Our walk offers them a community of support." To learn more, visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org for event updates.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by addiction and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the disease of addiction and to provide hope and resources towards recovery.
To date, through community education and outreach, http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org has had over 100,000 page views, over 900 people called the toll-free helpline, more than 1,100 individuals attended our family group meetings and HOPE Sheds Light sat down with over 285 families to provide individual help. Through community presentations, over 3,900 people have received educational support and awareness programs.
HOPE Sheds Light is filling critical service gaps from prevention and treatment through to recovery, which is why HOPE Sheds Light has developed strong partnerships with other addiction organizations, as well as community groups. HOPE Sheds Light also offers legal aid and recovery scholarships to qualified candidates, and deploys trained volunteer Family Recovery Advocates into the community to offer additional resources and guidance. Support groups are also available to anyone affected by addiction. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
Media Contact
Laura Crossan
Design 446
732-292-2400
***@design446.com
