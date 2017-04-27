VCs Talk About What They're Looking For On New 1Mby1M Podcasts Channel

Sramana Mitra, Founder 1Mby1M

-- Entrepreneurs with any interest in engaging investors and venture capitalists would be wise to give a listen to the new 1Mby1M Podcasts channel, now available on iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1220852029), TuneIn, Stitcher, and Google Play Music.With guests ranging from David Hornik of August Capital to Gus Tai of Trinity Ventures to Scott Sandel at NEA, this podcast gives listeners a seat at the table with an eclectic and influential group of investors. Currently, over two-dozen interviews with successful VC investors are available, with more to come. During each approximately 30-minute episode, Sramana Mitra (http://www.sramanamitra.com/bio/) expertly interviews each investor about their own journey as an investor, areas of expertise, future trends, and the types of ventures they are looking to invest in.The 1Mby1M Podcast channel is hosted by Sramana Mitra, founder of One Million by One Million (1Mby1M.com), a global virtual accelerator that aims to help one million entrepreneurs globally to reach $1 million in revenue and beyond.Sramana's surprise guest interviews with VC investors and Founder CEOs continue to be a popular draw for entrepreneurs to attend the weekly and free 1Mby1M Mentoring Roundtables.