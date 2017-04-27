Voiceter Pro brings voice-powered Real Estate Search to Naples Florida

Technology company expands into Florida market in partnership with McQuaid & Company

-- Consumers who want to buy or sell a home in Lee and Collier counties in Florida can now start the process by simply saying: "Alexa, open Real Estate" or "OK Google open Real Estate Search."Naples, Fl-based McQuaid & Company Real Estate Services is now the exclusive provider of the Voiceter Pro Real Estate skill and Real Estate Search action."We are excited that McQuaid & Company Real has joined the family of forward-thinking real estate professionals powered by Voiceter Pro," said Miguel Berger, CEO of Voiceter Pro. "With millions of artificial intelligence devices in smart homes across the country, the future of real estate property search will be voice driven and Tiffany McQuaid is bringing that future to consumers today.""As our society becomes more and more technology driven, the search capabilities for real estate in a voice activated format is a natural progression forward," said Tiffany McQuaid, president of McQuaid and Company Real Estate Services. "These devices can provide the information requested in a compressed amount of time and deliver the information immediately to your email faster than most can type to search for themselves. We are excited to spearhead this giant leap forward for both Lee and Collier County real estate markets."Voiceter Pro's Real Estate skill and Real Estate Search action are free for consumers and easy to use on their Amazon Alexa-powered devices and Google Home. Voiceter Pro's conversational search will guide homebuyers through a search for their desired home. The search process includes questions about the desired location, number of bedrooms and more. Users can make a cursory search based on a just a few parameters or search deeper search based several detailed home features.Alexa or Google will verbally report the top three matches and consumers will receive an email with complete listing details for all results. Home sellers can also utilize the apps to help them with their housing needs.About McQuaid & Company Real Estate ServicesFounded in May 2013 by Tiffany McQuaid, McQuaid & Company Real Estate Services is a multi-faceted real estate company offering residential real estate services throughout Southwest Florida and beyond. With a team of over 30 real estate professionals serving the company, McQuaid has offices at 464 Bayfront Place in Naples and at Coconut Point at 23151 Village Shops Way, Suite 111 in Estero. They have built their business upon three key principles – knowledge, commitment and results. McQuaid starts with integrity, loads it with creativity, and sprinkles it with imagination!They are truly a unique organization and it is what their clients and partners have come to expect. The company delivers out-of-the-box, effective and customized plans for each of their clients, which they call Real Estate to the Mth Degree!About Voiceter Pro, LLCVoiceter Pro, LLC., based in Albany, NY and Oakland, CA, is the conversational search company that will bring companies and consumers together through meaningful conversations with Amazon's Alexa. Starting with its flagship products, the Real Estate skill for Amazon Alexa-powered devices and the Real Estate Search action on Google Home, Voiceter Pro will revolutionize AI-assisted searches in all markets. These search tools have applicability in any business model that requires consumers to filter through product choices to arrive at the product or service that meets their needs. View the demo at www.voiceterpro.com.For more information, contact:Nicole HogueMcQuaid & Company Real Estate Services954-993-4835Nicole@McQuaidCo.comMiguel Berger, CEOVoiceter Pro518-542-5586miguel@voiceterpro.com